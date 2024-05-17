Alex G's Score for 'I Saw the TV Glow' Is Spooky and Sentimental

BY Allie GregoryPublished May 17, 2024

If you ever wanted to hear synthwave Alex G, the score for Jane Schoenbrun's I Saw the TV Glow is as close as you're going to get. After teaming up with the off-kilter director for pandemic-era creepypasta masterpiece We're All Going to the World's Fair, Alex G and Schoenbrun's latest collab finds the Philadelphia multi-hyphenate returning to his more ambient palettes, at times, sat behind his piano, sketching meandering song doodles that paint a spooky-yet-sentimental picture.

The songwriter, despite being in his 30s and recently becoming a father, has precisely the right combination of juvenile wonder and obsessive work ethic that score work requires: he's experimental, a multi-instrumentalist, and not afraid to get a little weird. With this latest soundtrack under his belt, it's easy to imagine a future in which he's as prolific as, say, Colin Stetson, or as niche as John Carpenter.

I haven't seen I Saw the TV Glow as of yet — though Exclaim!'s own middling review isn't enough to deter me. And now, hearing Alex G's contribution, I'm even more excited to bask in it. 

