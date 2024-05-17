Alex G's Score for 'I Saw the TV Glow' Is Spooky and Sentimental

If you ever wanted to hear synthwave Alex G, the score for Jane Schoenbrun's I Saw the TV Glow is as close as you're going to get. After teaming up with the off-kilter director for pandemic-era creepypasta masterpiece We're All Going to the World's Fair, Alex G and Schoenbrun's latest collab finds the Philadelphia multi-hyphenate returning to his more ambient palettes, at times, sat behind his piano, sketching meandering song doodles that paint a spooky-yet-sentimental picture.

The songwriter, despite being in his 30s and recently becoming a father, has precisely the right combination of juvenile wonder and obsessive work ethic that score work requires: he's experimental, a multi-instrumentalist, and not afraid to get a little weird. With this latest soundtrack under his belt, it's easy to imagine a future in which he's as prolific as, say, Colin Stetson, or as niche as John Carpenter.

I haven't seen I Saw the TV Glow as of yet — though Exclaim!'s own middling review isn't enough to deter me. And now, hearing Alex G's contribution, I'm even more excited to bask in it.