If streaming numbers are to be believed, Alex G's most popular songs are the insular, DIY ones he made more than a decade ago — but he's not interested in revisiting those past glories. Rather, new single "Afterlife" pushes toward grander heights for the songwriter, who continues his tendency to take big swings rather than playing it safe.

Using mandolins in a rock context à la "Maggie May" or "Losing My Religion," the lead single from the upcoming Headlights rides an anthemic groove, its towering chorus rising to a crescendo that's as urgent and undeniable as anything he's ever done. But he's also not left his idiosyncrasies behind, using a rickety-sounding mandolin that's just slightly out of tune and drawing the phrase "porno magazines" out to what sounds like about 10 syllables.