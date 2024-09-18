Alcest have announced their first North American tour in seven years.
Next February and March, the French post-metal outfit will play 24 shows on the continent, with support from Iceland post-punks Kælan Mikla and a "special guest band" to be announced later on.
Two Canadian shows will bring the band to Toronto's Opera House on March 21, ahead of a stop at Montreal's Beanfield Theatre the following evening (March 22).
Tickets for all shows go on sale to the public September 20, following local presales opening tomorrow (September 19). Further ticket and performance details can be found via Alcest's official website.
"It was about time and we are so excited to come back," Alcest shared of their North American return in announcing the dates. "We can't wait to see you at the shows!"
Read Exclaim!'s review of Les Chants de l'Aurore, Alcest's seventh LP which arrived in June.
Alcest 2025 Tour Dates:
02/19 Boston, MA - Royale
02/20 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
02/21 Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
02/22 Richmond, VA - The National
02/23 Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
02/25 Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
02/27 Houston, TX - The Warehouse Midtown
02/28 Dallas, TX - Granada Theater
03/01 Austin, TX - Empire Garage
03/03 Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
03/04 San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park
03/05 Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda
03/06 Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
03/08 San Francisco, CA - The UC Theatre
03/10 Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
03/11 Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre
03/14 Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
03/15 Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater
03/17 Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line
03/18 Chicago, IL - Metro
03/19 Detroit, MI - The Majestic
03/21 Toronto, ON - Opera House
03/22 Montreal, QC - Theatre Beanfield
03/23 Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw