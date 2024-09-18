Alcest have announced their first North American tour in seven years.

Next February and March, the French post-metal outfit will play 24 shows on the continent, with support from Iceland post-punks Kælan Mikla and a "special guest band" to be announced later on.

Two Canadian shows will bring the band to Toronto's Opera House on March 21, ahead of a stop at Montreal's Beanfield Theatre the following evening (March 22).

Tickets for all shows go on sale to the public September 20, following local presales opening tomorrow (September 19). Further ticket and performance details can be found via Alcest's official website.

"It was about time and we are so excited to come back," Alcest shared of their North American return in announcing the dates. "We can't wait to see you at the shows!"

Read Exclaim!'s review of Les Chants de l'Aurore, Alcest's seventh LP which arrived in June.

Alcest 2025 Tour Dates:

02/19 Boston, MA - Royale

02/20 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

02/21 Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

02/22 Richmond, VA - The National

02/23 Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

02/25 Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

02/27 Houston, TX - The Warehouse Midtown

02/28 Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

03/01 Austin, TX - Empire Garage

03/03 Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

03/04 San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park

03/05 Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda

03/06 Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

03/08 San Francisco, CA - The UC Theatre

03/10 Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

03/11 Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

03/14 Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

03/15 Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

03/17 Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

03/18 Chicago, IL - Metro

03/19 Detroit, MI - The Majestic

03/21 Toronto, ON - Opera House

03/22 Montreal, QC - Theatre Beanfield

03/23 Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw