Queen Latifah has lived a pretty major life, and now that life is being turned into a biopic, the first in a planned series of movies about hip-hop icons.

"We all came into this industry together and hip-hop has shaped each and every one of us," said Latifah in a statement released alongside her Flavor Unit Entertainment partner Shakim Compere, who is set to co-produce the film with Latifah. "Hip-hop's impact has expanded beyond just music and has created a lasting impression on culture and society overall. It is a dream to be able to collaborate with friends and colleagues that have not only a shared understanding, but are able to tell these stories that were the backdrop of our lives."

As reported by Deadline, the Queen Latifah movie will be the first in an upcoming string of biopics about iconic artists, which will be independently financed by HarbourView Equity Partners. The firm will provide a portfolio of over 70 music catalogues and "thousands of titles spanning numerous genres, eras and artists." Details about those additional projects are reportedly coming later.