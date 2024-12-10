In support of their recent seventh album Synthesizer, A Place to Bury Strangers have announced a run of North American tour dates for 2025 — including a pair of Canadian stops in Montreal and Toronto next spring.

With support from the Mall and/or the Serfs, the trio will hit the road starting May 4 in Burlington, VT. Their venture to Canada comes swiftly thereafter, with scheduled performances at Montreal's Bar le Ritz PDB on May 15 and Lee's Palace in Toronto on May 16. From there, they'll complete the remaining shows stateside, wrapping things up at the end of the month in New York, NY.

Tickets are on sale now. Check out the band's full itinerary below, and Exclaim!'s entire database of Canadian concert listings here.

A Place to Bury Strangers 2025 Tour Dates:

05/04 Burlington, VT - Higher Ground ^

05/15 Montreal, QC - Bar le Ritz PDB ^

05/16 Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace ^

05/17 Detroit, MI - Magic Bag *^

05/18 Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop *^

05/20 Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups *^

05/21 Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle *^

05/22 Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle *

05/23 Louisville, KY - Headliners *

05/24 Nashville, TN - Blue Room *

05/27 Richmond, VA - Richmond Music Hall *

05/28 Baltimore, MD - Ottobar *

05/29 Philadelphia, PA - Ukie Club *

05/30 New York, NY - Rocks Off Cruise *

* with Serfs

^ with Mall