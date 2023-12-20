film streams
Ryan Gosling Is Still Just Ken — but Even More — on 'Ken the EP'
PUBLISHED Dec 20, 2023
No, it's not the long-awaited second Dead Man's Bones LP — it's just Ken; it's just an EP. But still, the golden Ryan Gosling goose is good...
Watch Kristen Stewart Juggle Crime and Romance in A24's 'Love Lies Bleeding' Trailer
PUBLISHED Dec 19, 2023
As it closes out a strong 2023 that churned out some of Exclaim!'s favourite movies of the year in Dream Scenario, The Zone of Interest and...
Watch the Trailer for Ennio Morricone Documentary 'Ennio'
PUBLISHED Dec 19, 2023
After scoring hundreds of films since 1961, esteemed film soundtrack composer Ennio Morricone died in 2020. He'll forever be remembered as...
Watch Known Barb George Santos Deliver "Monster" Bars for Ziwe
PUBLISHED Dec 18, 2023
The day many of us have been waiting for is finally here: Ziwe has shared her interview with recently expelled alt-right congressman George...
Nathan Fielder Shares 'Flipanthropy' Pilot from 'The Curse'
PUBLISHED Dec 15, 2023
Nathan Fielder's new show The Curse follows a couple as they prepare to launch their own HGTV show, and now the writer-actor has shared a p...
Watch Po Pass the Torch in the 'Kung Fu Panda 4' Trailer
PUBLISHED Dec 13, 2023
Po's time as the legendary Dragon Warrior is about to go "ska-doosh." In the first trailer for the beloved franchise's long-awaited fourth...
Watch Mark Critch Come of Age in the First Trailer for 'Son of a Critch' Season 3
PUBLISHED Dec 12, 2023
Get ready to be transported to the Rock by St. John's-born comedian Mark Critch as he gears up to share the third season of his semi-autobi...
Watch Dua Lipa Ask Seth Meyers to Rank His Children While Day Drinking
PUBLISHED Dec 12, 2023
Dua Lipa makes a bunch of shots go Houdini as the latest invitee to one of Seth Meyers's infamous day drinking sessions, which genuinely se...