Watch the First Trailer for Vince Staples' New Netflix Series
PUBLISHED Jan 17, 2024
Nearly three years after Vince Staples first teased a Netflix series of his own, he's now shared a preliminary look at The Vince Staples Sh...
The First Teaser Trailer for Amy Winehouse Biopic 'Back to Black' Is Here
PUBLISHED Jan 11, 2024
It feels like there's been talk of an Amy Winehouse biopic for eons. Following the legend's death in 2011, Asif Kapadia's 2015 documentary...
Watch a Trailer for Career-Spanning Mogwai Doc 'If the Stars Had a Sound'
PUBLISHED Jan 11, 2024
A new Mogwai documentary will premiere at SXSW this March, and the feature on the acclaimed Scottish post-rockers now has a trailer. Filme...
Watch the Trailer for the Final Season of 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
PUBLISHED Jan 11, 2024
"Don't be mad he's leaving, be mad he stayed so long." This is the unsurprising tagline of choice for Season 12 of Larry David's Curb Your...
New "We Are the World" Documentary Goes Behind the Scenes of 'The Greatest Night in Pop'
PUBLISHED Jan 9, 2024
A new documentary from Netflix about the making of the 1985 charity single "We Are the World" has received its first trailer. Arriving on...
Check Out Richard Reed Parry and Little Scream's Song "Live That Way Forever," from 'The Iron Claw'
PUBLISHED Jan 8, 2024
As reported back in the fall, Richard Reed Parry provided the score for the Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White and Harris Dickinson-starring The...
Donald Glover and Caleb McLaughlin Dramatize 21 Savage's 'American Dream' in New Film
PUBLISHED Jan 8, 2024
21 Savage, Donald Glover and Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin have teamed up for a new film about the Atlanta artist's life and 2019 a...
Watch the Trailer for the New June Carter Cash Documentary from Paramount+
PUBLISHED Jan 3, 2024
A new documentary highlighting the life and career of June Carter Cash is among this month's new arrivals on Paramount+, and you can now wa...