It's hard to believe that five years have passed since Gerard Way's vision for The Umbrella Academy came to life in the form of a live-action Netflix series — yet here we are at the end of that road. The streamer has unveiled the trailer for what is to be the series' final season, airing on August 8.

The next season comes with the following longline:

The Hargreeves siblings have scattered after the climactic showdown at the Hotel Oblivion led to a complete reset of their timeline. Stripped of their powers, each is left to fend for themselves and find a new normal — with wildly varying degrees of success. Yet the trappings of their uncanny new world prove too hard to ignore for very long. Their father Reginald, alive and well, has stepped out of the shadows and into the public eye, overseeing a powerful and nefarious business empire. A mysterious association known as The Keepers holds clandestine meetings believing the reality they're living in is a lie and a great reckoning is coming. As these strange new forces conspire around them, the Umbrella Academy must come together one last time — and risk upsetting the shaky peace they've all endured so much to secure — to finally set things right.

The final instalment will see the return of Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min and Ritu Arya, plus Colm Feore, Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally and David Cross.

Check out the trailer below (and keep an eye out for some classic Toronto landmarks).