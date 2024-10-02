film reviews
'Matt and Mara' Simmers with Subtlety and Some of Canada's Finest Cinematic Talent
Directed by Kazik Radwanski
PUBLISHED Oct 2, 2024
When Anne meets Matt at a friend's wedding in Kazik Radwanski's 2019 film Anne at 13,000 ft, the latter's presence is felt immediately. The...
The 50th Season Premiere of 'SNL' Brought Out the Stars but Not the Laughs
September 28, 2024
PUBLISHED Sep 29, 2024
An ailing Jean Smart suppressed her coughs but not the questionable quality of the material, and Jelly Roll was a mesmerizing and impassion...
Kate Winslet Brings 'Lee' into Focus
Directed by Ellen Kuras
PUBLISHED Sep 27, 2024
Ellen Kuras's feature directorial debut Lee puts photojournalist Lee Miller in focus, a woman who refused to be defined as model or muse, b...
'Die Alone' Is a Zombie Film with Heart and Braaaains
Directed by Lowell Dean
PUBLISHED Sep 27, 2024
Die Alone could have been a typical zombie film sent in an apocalyptic near-future, and I don't doubt that, in that form, it could have bee...
'Nobody Wants This' Makes the Case for TV > Movies
Created by Erin Foster
PUBLISHED Sep 26, 2024
I'm going to put it out there that the television/streaming offerings this year have been stronger than the films. I would also suggest that...
'A Different Man' Embodies Its Imperfections with a Charming Confidence
Directed by Aaron Schimberg
PUBLISHED Sep 25, 2024
Much is made of risk and reward in 'A Different Man.' Edward (Sebastian Stan) approaches a miracle cure for his neurofibromatosis with the...
The Cute 'The Wild Robot' Can't Quite Bring Back the Golden Age of Family Films
Directed by Chris Sanders
PUBLISHED Sep 25, 2024
Lately, family movies aren't what they used to be, and Chris Sanders's 'The Wild Robot' is here to fix that. A tale of found family and...
Paul McCartney's Unearthed Doc 'One Hand Clapping' Reveals His Talent for the Quaint and Quotidian
Directed by David Litchfield
PUBLISHED Sep 25, 2024
Even though I had great faith in both Peter Jackson's skills as a documentarian (see: 'They Shall Not Grow Old') and the Beatles's...