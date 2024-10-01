film reviews
'The Penguin' Dons a 'Sopranos' Tuxedo in Gotham
Created by Lauren LeFranc
PUBLISHED Sep 25, 2024
After years of attempting to impersonate Marvel, DC seems to have found a groove. Instead of solely relying on one massive shared universe...
The Tragically Hip's 'No Dress Rehearsal' Tears Down the Myth While Honouring the Legacy
Directed by Mike Downie
PUBLISHED Sep 20, 2024
The Tragically Hip are truly "Canada's band" — both because of the quintessentially Canuck content of Gord Downie's lyrics, and because the...
'Agatha All Along' Needs More Script Editors
Created by Jac Shaeffer
PUBLISHED Sep 19, 2024
One of the great struggles in modern filmmaking is what to do with great supporting characters. Sometimes, it's easy; a new series can be...
'The Substance' Is Engaging but Awkward in Its Own Skin
Directed by Coralie Fargeat
PUBLISHED Sep 18, 2024
Elisabeth Sparkle's story isn't a new one. In fact, the fictional actress's slow and agonizing slide into obsolescence is so timeless that...
'My Old Ass' Will Connect with Young Asses and Old Asses Alike
Directed by Megan Park
PUBLISHED Sep 17, 2024
Megan Park's directorial debut 'The Fallout' offered a breathtaking look at the residual, and varying, mental effects a generation faces in...
'Relay' Drops the Baton Between Plot Twists
Directed by David Mackenzie
PUBLISHED Sep 13, 2024
'Relay' begins on a high note and rides that wave for at least a third of its runtime. Unfortunately any goodwill accumulated becomes ...
'Bring Them Down' Will Bring You Down — in the Best Way
Directed by Christopher Andrews
PUBLISHED Sep 13, 2024
Some people go to the movies to be whisked away by romance, others for laughter, many for an adrenaline rush. Me though, I like having my...
'Transformers One' Is Actually Good?!
Directed by Josh Cooley
PUBLISHED Sep 12, 2024
It's forgivable to be a little cynical about Transformers in the year 2024. The franchise is seven films deep — eight if we include 1986's...