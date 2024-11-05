film reviews
'Bonjour Tristesse' Says Hello to a New Canadian Talent
Directed by Durga Chew-Bose
PUBLISHED Oct 8, 2024
There's something about a lazy holiday. Lounging around on long afternoons and warm nights make for easy days. It's easy to get lost in the...
'40 Acres' Is a Tried-and-True Post-Apocalypse Story
Directed by R.T. Thorne
PUBLISHED Oct 8, 2024
It is interesting to chart our vision of what the post-apocalypse might be. The shortage is never the same, but the outcome always is...
Coldplay Were Too Corny for 'SNL,' but Nate Bargatze and the Lonely Island Picked Up the Slack
October 5, 2024
PUBLISHED Oct 6, 2024
Comedian Nate Bargatze returned and again proved himself to be a great host, while Coldplay again demonstrated why they're a tad too corny...
'Saturday Night' Is a Stress Dream
Directed by Jason Reitman
PUBLISHED Oct 4, 2024
"Are you ready to laugh?" director Jason Reitman asked the audience at the Princess of Wales Theatre before the screening of...
'Joker: Folie à Deux' Est Très Terrible
Directed by Todd Phillips
PUBLISHED Oct 4, 2024
Like a rebellious rock band that unexpectedly goes from playing in dive bars to stadiums off their debut album, Todd Phillips's 'Joker...
Don't 'Hold Your Breath' for This Barren Dustbowl Thriller
Directed by Karrie Crouse and Will Joines
PUBLISHED Oct 3, 2024
When Sarah Paulson is billed as the lead in anything, especially a psychological thriller, it's almost always a winning combination. After...
'The Outrun' Can't Keep Pace with Saoirse Ronan
Directed by Nora Fingscheidt
PUBLISHED Oct 3, 2024
Based on a memoir by Amy Liptrot about addiction and recovery, Saoirse Ronan delivers a touching and powerful performance as Rona, a young...
'Matt and Mara' Simmers with Subtlety and Some of Canada's Finest Cinematic Talent
Directed by Kazik Radwanski
PUBLISHED Oct 2, 2024
When Anne meets Matt at a friend's wedding in Kazik Radwanski's 2019 film Anne at 13,000 ft, the latter's presence is felt immediately. The...