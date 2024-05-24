film reviews
'A Gentleman in Moscow' Writes a Misguided Love Letter to Russia's Fallen Class
Created by Ben Vanstone
PUBLISHED Apr 1, 2024
Based on the 2016 historical fiction novel of the same name by Amor Towles, 'A Gentleman in Moscow' follows Count Alexander Rostov (Ewan...
Ramy Youssef Charmed 'Saturday Night Live,' While Travis Scott Barely Showed Up
March 30, 2024
PUBLISHED Mar 31, 2024
Ramy Youssef was a wonderful and funny host, and, between his Auto-Tuned voice and darkly lit stage, Travis Scott was hiding in plain sight...
'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire' Is All Monster, No Human
Directed by Adam Wingard
PUBLISHED Mar 29, 2024
The most extraordinary feat in a film like 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire' is its ability to convey a plethora of emotion from...
'New World Beat' Sings the Praises of Some of Toronto's Most Exciting Musicians
Created by Michael Tobin
PUBLISHED Mar 27, 2024
Lip-syncing to pre-recorded tracks has existed since television immemorial. Some music heads argue that it's the charm of staples like...
'With Love and a Major Organ' Dissects the Heart of Our Times
Directed by Kim Albright
PUBLISHED Mar 26, 2024
In her feature directorial debut, Kim Albright presents a lo-fi fable about modern society's increasing detachment from humanity...
'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' Is Dead Behind the Eyes
Directed by Gil Kenan
PUBLISHED Mar 26, 2024
The latest 'Ghostbusters' adventure gets right to the point, chasing slimy beasts up and down the somehow decongested streets of Manhattan...
'Problemista' Solves the World's Ills with Empathy and Cross-Generational Cooperation
PUBLISHED Mar 22, 2024
Julio Torres, known for his distinctive narrative style as a 'Saturday Night Live' writer and the creator of adored series 'Los Espookys' on...
'Road House' Brings Back Brainless '80s Brawn
Directed by Doug Liman
PUBLISHED Mar 21, 2024
Patrick Swayze's 'Road House' is treasured dearly by many cinema lovers. With the original encompassing everything ridiculously wonderful...