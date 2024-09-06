7

Many of us learned about colonialism in school, but Seeds reminds viewers that Canadian colonialism isn't simply a thing of the past. Rather, colonialism continues under the guide of capitalism, and Seeds fights back within the fun framework of a comedic thriller.

Seeds is primarily the work of Kaniehtiio Horn (Alice, Darling), who writes, directs and stars. She plays a Toronto-based influencer named Ziggy who packs up her cat Potato and travels back to the rez to housesit for her aunt.

There, the big-city dweller becomes reacquainted with the quirks of her small community in Northern Ontario: the shitty Wi-Fi, the radio station that's tapped into local comings and goings, and the stoner trying to start a fishing business called Carpe Dee Yum.

Ziggy comes from a line of farmers, and her aunt instructs her to protect her family's precious store of seeds — a task that quickly becomes an allegory for protecting the land from settler exploitation when a large agricultural company called Nature's Oath sends an agent to violently steal the family's seeds.

It's a canny commentary with some charming jokes and exciting moments, as well as an ominously vibey score from Alaska B (Yamantaka // Sonic Titan).

At just 82 minutes, Seeds is a bit too lean, with a comedic buildup that builds into a slightly rushed violent payoff. It's hard to reconcile the eager-to-please influencer Ziggy plays with the mean killing machine she becomes later in the film; friends repeatedly calling her a "badass" doesn't quite prepare the viewers for the change she suddenly goes through.

A cutting commentary and an inviting glimpse into life in a small Kanien'kehá:ka community, Seeds doesn't quite sprout into a fully realized film, but it's a promising beginning for a budding cinematic talent.

The 2024 Toronto International Film Festival runs September 5–15. Get information about tickets and screening at TIFF's website.