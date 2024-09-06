TIFF 2024: A Budding Cinematic Talent Sprouts in 'Seeds'

Directed by Kaniehtiio Horn

Starring Kaniehtiio Horn, Dallas Goldtooth, Meegwun Fairbrother, Dylan Cook, Graham Greene

BY Alex HudsonPublished Sep 6, 2024

Many of us learned about colonialism in school, but Seeds reminds viewers that Canadian colonialism isn't simply a thing of the past. Rather, colonialism continues under the guide of capitalism, and Seeds fights back within the fun framework of a comedic thriller.

Seeds is primarily the work of Kaniehtiio Horn (Alice, Darling), who writes, directs and stars. She plays a Toronto-based influencer named Ziggy who packs up her cat Potato and travels back to the rez to housesit for her aunt.

There, the big-city dweller becomes reacquainted with the quirks of her small community in Northern Ontario: the shitty Wi-Fi, the radio station that's tapped into local comings and goings, and the stoner trying to start a fishing business called Carpe Dee Yum.

Ziggy comes from a line of farmers, and her aunt instructs her to protect her family's precious store of seeds — a task that quickly becomes an allegory for protecting the land from settler exploitation when a large agricultural company called Nature's Oath sends an agent to violently steal the family's seeds.

It's a canny commentary with some charming jokes and exciting moments, as well as an ominously vibey score from Alaska B (Yamantaka // Sonic Titan).

At just 82 minutes, Seeds is a bit too lean, with a comedic buildup that builds into a slightly rushed violent payoff. It's hard to reconcile the eager-to-please influencer Ziggy plays with the mean killing machine she becomes later in the film; friends repeatedly calling her a "badass" doesn't quite prepare the viewers for the change she suddenly goes through.

A cutting commentary and an inviting glimpse into life in a small Kanien'kehá:ka community, Seeds doesn't quite sprout into a fully realized film, but it's a promising beginning for a budding cinematic talent.

The 2024 Toronto International Film Festival runs September 5–15. Get information about tickets and screening at TIFF's website.

