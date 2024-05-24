film reviews
'Fallout' Is a Worthy Successor to 'The Last of Us'
Created by Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan
PUBLISHED Apr 10, 2024
Since 1997, 'Fallout' has captivated gamers with its dynamic gameplay, character arcs and, above all else, compelling storytelling. The...
'Civil War' Is the Year's Most Divisive Masterpiece
Directed by Alex Garland
PUBLISHED Apr 10, 2024
To describe 'Civil War' as a buddy road trip film isn't exactly accurate, but it's not entirely incorrect. In place of White Castle burgers...
'The First Omen' Is a Blessing for Religious Horror
Directed by Arkasha Stevenson
PUBLISHED Apr 9, 2024
Several religious horror films have recently made an unholy splash at the box office. Indie releases 'Immaculate' and 'Late Night with the...
'In Flames' Offers Harrowing Comfort
Directed by Zarrar Kahn
PUBLISHED Apr 9, 2024
After each of my experiences of sexual assault, I returned to my parents' home, my home, and tended to myself quietly. I didn't let anybody...
Kristen Wiig Returned to 'SNL' with New Tricks and Famous Cameos
April 6, 2024
PUBLISHED Apr 7, 2024
In what seemed to be a conscious move, former (and HOF) 'Saturday Night Live' cast member Kristen Wiig didn't revisit any of her beloved...
The Camerawork on 'Monkey Man' Goes Apeshit
Directed by Dev Patel
PUBLISHED Apr 4, 2024
Production of 'Monkey Man' was set to begin in India just before the pandemic turned the world topsy-turvy, forcing Dev Patel to relocate...
Netflix's 'Ripley' Squanders the Talent of the Original
Created by Steven Zaillian
PUBLISHED Apr 4, 2024
Patience will be key for those dipping into Netflix's new series, Ripley. Based on Patricia Highsmith's 1955 novel The Talented Mr. Ripley,...
'Wicked Little Letters' Sacrifices Insight for Laughs
Directed by Thea Sharrock
PUBLISHED Apr 3, 2024
An old-fashioned charmer with a modern twist, Thea Sharrock's 'Wicked Little Letters' misses a valuable opportunity to be relevant. Leaning...