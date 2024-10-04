film features Archive

This Funny Week in Funny Tweets: October 4, 2024
Have you dead, I'm the son of a crackhead, say perhaps instead, if the smoke is blue, yellow, and red, and much more from this week in
Have you dead, I'm the son of a crackhead, say perhaps instead, if the smoke is blue, yellow, and red, and much more from this week in
If you close your eyes and listen to 'Leon,' the fourth studio album from singer-songwriter Leon Bridges, you can see Fort Worth, TX
In 2024, no artist with roots in the American underground has influenced indie rock more than Pavement's Stephen Malkmus. While Scott
The Hard Quartet might be a new supergroup with a stellar self-titled debut album, but its members have been good friends for over 30 years
"I feel like storytelling is a mix of trying to do something new and innovative, and also play[ing] with nostalgia," writer and director
The War on Drugs' 2021 album 'I Don't Live Here Anymore' might as well refer to Toronto. Although he hails from Philadelphia, frontman Adam
In Max Porter's novel 'Grief Is the Thing with Feathers' a father sits his two sons down to tell them their mother has died. As they sit at
It's a big month for people with fond memories of 1994. This month in Vancouver will see two notable 30th anniversary tours, as well as
This spooky season, death comes to Montreal — that is, a couple of prominent farewell tours are coming to the city, giving fans a chance to
Celebrate spooky season with the city's favourite annual covers show — as well as some big-name acts who will be swinging through town this
Tomatoes trying to sneak out, we fr about, Eric Adams loses clout, huge backpack on a sprout, and much more from this week in funny tweets
On September 14, 2004 a Montreal indie rock collective released a bombastic, ambitious, era-defining orchestral opus, full of open-hearted
When Exclaim! speaks with Leif Vollebekk, it's a couple of months before the release of his fifth studio album Revelation, and the Montreal
The Toronto International Film Festival has been a fixture on the calendars of movie fans around the world, and while we love booking it fr
Is it in, cobra chicken, in addition, early 2020 information, and much more from this week in funny tweets. September 13 thats a couch htt
Normally, our High 5 column features an artist ranking the five best songs from their own discography. The snag with Spencer Krug, however,
When interviewing comedian Will Arnett for the career-spanning docuseries 'The Tragically Hip: No Dress Rehearsal,' director Mike Downie
Project Nowhere is back this October 3 to 5 to bring multi-dimensional music experiences to Toronto's West End, descending upon seven venue
"When I look back at the movies of my childhood, there was some heavy shit in there," actor, director and writer Megan Park recalls. "Think
Kelly McMichael moved to St. John's more than a decade ago, but when Exclaim! reaches her on the phone, she jokes briefly about the
With the second Emmy ceremony of the year coming to an end this past weekend, the television slate is ready for some turnover, and in that
In the shockwave of 2015 debut solo album 'In Colour,' Jamie xx appeared to drop an era-defining, industry-levelling grenade of an
After a couple of pandemic years and last year's Hollywood strike, 2024 was the first year in a while when the Toronto International
Meanwhile in Chicago, they asked, so, the dye in a Dorito, today in Costco, and much more from this week in funny tweets
For the Jesus Lizard's first album in 26 years, guitarist Duane Denison had a vision. "I was never worried about it," he says, from his home
In his latest musical comedy special, 'Now More Than Ever,' John Early jokes about his lack of knowledge about history and other high school
When Harrison Patrick Smith hops on our Zoom call, he's wearing a black blazer, a white T-shirt, and big wired headphones. This comes as no
Sure, Snotty Nose Rez Kids are famously rambunctious and mischievous — but they're also empowering, slyly spitting authentic rhymes about I
"It feels like it's still there… I just don't know what it is," Nilüfer Yanya tells me from her home in London, a hand grazing her forehead
Kids are going back to school, leaves are just beginning to turn and all those sweaters and scarves in you closet are quietly whispering
Due to the unfortunate, famous off some bullshit, billionaires should visit, too hot for Brits, and much more from this week in funny tweet
Zia Anger prefers the term "autofiction" when describing 'My First Film,' her project that tells the story of her journey as a first-time
Paul Spence is a chameleonic renaissance man. An actor, writer, producer, musician and composer affectionately known as the Governor of Giv
MJ Lenderman is one of best guitarists working today, though you wouldn't know it from chatting with him. Yes, he's gained renown for wrang
The 49th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival kicks off on September 5, taking over the city for 11 days with premiere
'BRAT' Summer is winding down, and fall in Ontario always tends to be 'Short n' Sweet.' With artists hitting the road for their fall tours
September is a month of farewells and comebacks in the Vancouver live music scene, with some long-running acts coming to town on their
The kids are returning to McGill, Concordia and Université de Montréal — and, not coincidentally, Montreal is getting a wave of concerts in
The subtitle hall of fame, Burger's new name, LMFAO SAME, Oasis are back in the game, and much more from this week in funny tweets
Valley wondered if it was a sign. After nearly a decade together, having met as Burlington high school kids in two separate groups in a
Earlier this week, Oasis announced a reunion after a 15-year hiatus, one punctuated by the constant squabbling and squibbing and squawking
All bands go through hardships: broken vans and instruments, arguments, creative differences, losing members, gaining members, getting
For the casual listener, Nick Cave seems easily categorized: he's moody, brooding and opaque. All the qualities that have earned the dozens
Laurie Anderson is constantly moving. The avant-garde legend has more on the go in a single year than many do in a lifetime
It's summer, meaning that artists across the country are on tour and heading to music festivals. Canada's a big country, which means long
That's that me espresso. With a few nonsense words and a cheery funk groove, Sabrina Carpenter instantly went from just another pop hopeful
No, bozos, again, no, stream it for Bruno, and much more from this week in funny tweets
Zoë Kravitz's directorial debut, 'Blink Twice,' brings audiences to a lavish private island owned by tech billionaire Slater King.
A summer release calls for star power. Zoë Kravitz's directorial debut has a star-studded cast while taking advantage of its release window
Sarah Tudzin has been in demand over the last few years — and not just because of her cultishly beloved indie rock albums under the name il