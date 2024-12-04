For people with Letterboxd accounts, home theatres and Criterion Channel subscriptions, give them what they really want this holiday season: the gift of film. From collectable Blu-rays to fun film swag, here are the best film and TV presents of 2024. See all of our 2024 gift guide here.

Josh Brolin

From Under the Truck



A Hollywood lifer, Brolin details his pre-fame years on a California ranch, weaving the lingering pain of the death of his mother into his film career. The actor approaches his own story with a humour and candour rarely seen in celebrity memoirs.

Challengers (Original Score) by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

Vinyl



Teaming up with Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino (Call Me by Your Name), Reznor and Ross create the perfect musical accompaniment to the romantic sports drama starring Zendaya (as seen on our list of the best films of 2024).

The Crow 4K

SteelBook Blu-ray



Rupert Sanders reimagines James O'Barr's famous anti-hero for a new generation. After being brutally murdered, Eric Draven seeks revenge on the people who killed him and his girlfriend in order to save her soul from hell.

Dune: Part Two

SteelBook 4K Blu-ray



Another standout from our year-end list, Canadian director Denis Villeneuve's visually stunning sequel sees Paul Atreides embrace his destiny as the Lisan al Gaib and lead the Fremen into battle against House Harkonnen and the Emperor for control of Arrakis.

Godzilla Minus One

SteelBook 4K Blu-ray



Set in a separate timeline from the American Monsterverse, this standalone film brings Godzilla back to its post-war Japanese roots delivering a human-centred story that makes the kaiju legend more menacing than ever.

I Used to be Funny

Blu-ray



The disappearance of the girl she used to au pair for dredges up painful memories for Sam, played by Rachel Sennot, a stand-up comedian wracked by PTSD in this Toronto-shot dramedy from Canadian filmmaker Ally Pankiw.

Love Lies Bleeding

Online Ceramics beach towel



Pain is an illusion when you're relaxing on this towel at your favourite beach, inspired by the great Kristen Stewart thriller Love Lies Bleeding — a Top 5 film in our year-end list.

Ryuichi Sakomoto

Opus Blu-ray or DVD



The legendary composer gives his life story through a solo piano performance. Featuring 20 selections from across his eclectic career captured for posterity by his son, Neo Sora, Opus is the final piece in a prolific career.

Tara Theoharis and S. T. Bende

Pixar: The Official Cookbook



Features more than 75 recipes inspired by the animation studio's beloved films, including — you guessed it — ratatouille from Ratatouille. Great for kids and kids-at-heart.

We Live in Time

Andrew Garfield We Live in Kitchen Timer



Inspired by his new film We Live In Time, the light blue magnetic kitchen gadget will make sure you always get the timing right.