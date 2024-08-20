film features Archive

8 Emerging Canadian Artists You Need to Hear in August 2024
Do you feel that chill in the air? The breeze in your hair as golden hour comes earlier and earlier? Fall is slowly creeping into frame, bu
LEATHERS' debut album, 'Ultraviolet,' is full of thumping, gothic synthpop bangers — but it ends on a moment of touching reflection, with a
When Joan Chen moved to California from Shanghai, she had just won Best Actress at the Hundred Flowers Awards (at the time considered to be
What Twitter feels like, a breakdancing psych, MOTORBIKES, a horse meme spike, and much more from this week in funny tweets
Lexxicon wants to leave as big a mark on dancehall as the genre has had on him. The Toronto musician may very well pull that off with
"The [focus on] opening weekend is more based on the fact that most movies are terrible and they think you can hopefully fool people into
Beverly Glenn-Copeland's gorgeous lyrics — "This world has many ends and beginnings / A cycle ends, will something remain?" — opens Elliot
In Alex Proyas's 1994 cult classic 'The Crow,' we saw a love so pure as to shatter the laws of mortality and morality. As we watched Brandon
k-os's second album was never supposed to happen. Despite having had some early success, Kevin Brereton named his 2002 debut album Exit, an
Anyone up for a little trick or treating? No? Too early still? Suit yourself! As we enter the dog days of summer, we're practicing proper
A cautionary tale, could've been an email, a low T male, a pole vaulter's impressive fail, and much more from this week in funny tweets
On the song "Negative Attention" from 'Planet Perfect' the wonderfully danceable full-length debut by Vancouver's Energy Slime, Jay Arner
A few years ago, Dave Matthews Band had a moment where they very nearly became cool. Their song "Crash into Me" was prominently featured in
When beabadoobee hit the road as one of the opening acts on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, she figured she would get over her initial stage
In 2019, it felt weird to see King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard two nights in a row. Living in Ottawa at the time, travelling to Toronto
Call them weird, they're no longer feared, Trump is jeered, JD is couch smeared, and much more from this week in funny tweets. July 26 it'
"We're not going to be a press band," Fcukers bassist-keyboardist-producer Jackson Walker Lewis tells me over Zoom. The NYC trio of Lewis
Biden out, Kamala's no slouch, what Trump's Hannibal Lecter thing's about, JD loves a couch, and much more from this week in funny tweets
A quick quiz: do you love live music? What about being active in the great outdoors? What about great food, drink and family-friendly fun?
It may be' BRAT' Summer (and rapidly becoming coconut summer), but that doesn't mean you don't have time for Canada's up-and-coming musical
Even devoted fans of the Organ might not have noticed that the eerie aughts post-punks had reissued their first and only full-length
The last time "Weird Al" Yankovic released an album, the year was 2014 and his 14th full-length, Mandatory Fun, went on to be his most
Keshk Cafe, only good news today, Richard Simmons on 'Whose Line Is It Anyway,' keeping blanket theft at bay, and much more from this week
The common understanding of music historians is that, in 1991, grunge torpedoed hair metal and, practically overnight, became the dominant
It's summer, summer, summertime, so as DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince told us so many years ago: it's time to sit back and unwind. And
An 'Arrested Development' joke, mainstream media is broke, the definition of woke, a big-headed bloke, and much more from this week in
Manitoba's annual Real Love Summer Fest is back for another lovestruck summer, and they're bringing some heavy hitters along for the ride
It's officially 'BRAT' summer, which means it's time to start bumpin' that (interpret however you like), get jealous, act confident
What's the second hand for, Guillermo del Toro tweets at Toronto's mayor, there is no law anymore, I heard "morals of an alley cat" before,
The annual River & Sky Music/Camping Festival is returning to Field, ON, from July 17 to 21 this summer and, although organizers have
A year ago, Orville Peck announced that he was cancelling his tour dates due to his declining "mental and physical health." Apart from the
Anyone who has walked down Toronto's Roncesvalles Avenue has likely seen long lines outside of the Revue Cinema — a 112-year-old thriving
Six years ago, John Krasinski introduced us to a creative apocalyptic nightmare: a world where aliens preyed upon humans by hunting us down
Learn About Beef, pizza thief, a code switch beyond belief, Joe gets grief, and much more from this week in funny tweets
"There are a lot of different ways to write songs, but the thing I love about Leonard Cohen's work is his vulnerability and honesty. His hu
As a child, Laufey always assumed that, if she ever decided to pursue music professionally, she'd play cello in an orchestra. Growing up in
Dot fuck 'em up, the music truck, sorry, what? what a lyric, huh Chuck? and much more from this week in funny tweets
Surely one of the world's most gorgeously situated music festivals in a major city, the Vancouver Folk Music Festival is back for its 47th
"We're burning shit!" laughs Kittie vocalist and guitarist Morgan Lander, before adding, "Sorry — I guess I'm in a mood today." The retort
When Nick Thorburn was 23, he worried that his best days were behind him. His beloved first band the Unicorns had just broken up in 2004
Corridor have bad news for neurotic musicians plagued with self-doubt: despite what one might expect, pre-release jitters don't get any bet
The days are long, the weather is having an identity crisis — it's June, baby. As summer blockbusters make their way to theatres, streaming
Highlands Music Festival is a four-day camping festival that offers a slightly different format from the typical folk festival. The event
'The Boys' has long occupied a space that no other show could fill: a weird, unpredictable story about superheroes who aren't necessarily
There is a light that never goes out — and it's the midnight sun, shining bright on Yellowknife's glorious summer celebration. Folk on the
Finally posting this, neck tightness, paper in chocolate kisses, I hate the way that you dress, and much more from this week in funny
On January 23 of this year, Tokyo Police Club announced that they were breaking up — news that was met with both nostalgia and a renewed
The Beaches are everywhere these days — winning at the JUNOS, playing festivals across the country, and on the cover of Exclaim!'s Summer
It's gettin' hot! It's gettin' rainy! It's gettin' combination hot 'n' rainy! Summer is for real here, and you're gonna need some new tunes
With its grand halls and elite academies, classical music is often thought of as the music of the establishment. But to hear Alexandra