I hate to say it, but summer is, in fact, coming to a close — which means that the Toronto Outdoor Picture Show (TOPS) will also be ending its season this weekend with a slate of three now-revealed feature films and five Canadian shorts adhering to 2024's "On the Job" curation series.

Two of TOPS's four locations will screen movies this week: Bell Manor Park will show Mary Poppins and short film Toto this Thursday, August 22; and Christie Pits will show Monsters, Inc. and three family-friendly shorts about animals in workspaces on Saturday, August 24; as well as the season-closing screening of Ferris Bueller's Day Off and one short on Sunday, August 25.

Earlier this summer, TOPS Executive Director Emily Reid revealed that the festival's financial situation is "by far the absolute worst it has ever been." With the annual PWYC outdoor film event's financial viability hanging in the balance, organizers note that this season's attendance has marked the best yet for TOPS, and donations to help save the festival have exceeded $30,000.

However, TOPS is still struggling to raise enough for operating costs ahead of its 2025 season, so organizers are encouraging attendees to donate what they can to help ensure its return next summer. Find more info on that here.

Check out the final weekend's lineup below.