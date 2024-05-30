'The Vince Staples Show' Renewed for Season 2 on Netflix

Vince Staples just dropped his new album Dark Times last week, and the rapper's prolific recent run will continue with the second season of his comedy series The Vince Staples Show.

Currently, no details about the show's second season have been announced, but the rapper confirmed that it was on the way with a tweet simply reading, "THE VINCE STAPLES SHOW. SEASON 2."

The first season arrived on Netflix on February 15 of this year. Deadline confirmed that Netflix is behind the Season 2 renewal.

Presumably, the next season still needs to be made and so won't arrive for another year or two. Then again, Dark Times arrived just a few days after Staples announced it, so anything is possible.