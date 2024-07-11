Cypress Hill made a 28-year-old joke from The Simpsons come to life last night (July 10) by performing with the London Symphony Orchestra.

The iconic hip-hop group linked up with the orchestra for a one-night-only event at the Royal Albert Hall to perform their album Black Sunday, along with some other choice songs from their catalogue.

The joke in question comes from Season 7, Episode 7 of The Simpsons, called "Homerpalooza." Cypress Hill are informed they ordered the LSO, "possibly while high," before asking if the orchestra knows their hit "Insane in the Brain."

Very few videos from the show exist online, but there's a fan recording of the entire concert on YouTube. Watch that, and the original Simpsons moment below.