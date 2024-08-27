Between 2003 and 2013, Stacy London and Clinton Kelly ruled television waves across North America with their TLC reality makeover series, What Not to Wear — an adaptation of the British show of the same name. Now, the hosts are reuniting for a Prime Video pseudo-reboot called Wear Whatever the F You Want.

"The world has changed a lot since the run of What Not to Wear, and, thankfully, so have we," London and Kelly, who serve as co-executive producers on the new show, said in a joint statement. "These days, we have zero interest in telling people what to do based on society's norms — because there are no more norms! However, style is still an important form of communication, and we're excited to show new clients how to align their personal messaging with their life goals. It's time to celebrate individual style, not prescribe it.""

Wear Whatever the F You Want is described by Prime Video as a "style transformation show," with the goal of giving participants "the confidence and style savvy to wear whatever they want." Like on What Not to Wear, the hosts will spend a couple of days with each client and re-vamp their wardrobe for the sake of empowerment — and this time, they want each one to be emboldened to live out their own unique fashion fantasy.

The streaming service has ordered an eight-episode run of the show, which has yet to receive a premiere date. When the style-strict What Not to Wear ended after 10 seasons, Kelly and London had a public falling out; in his 2017 memoir I Hate Everyone, Except You, Kelly wrote that the pair "loved each other and despised each other. They managed to reconcile last year for a live tour, with London telling Today, "After seeing the same clickbait story over and over and over on Instagram about how much we hated each other, I was like, 'I can't take this anymore.' Because we don't really hate each other. We love each other, as a matter of fact."