Apple TV+ has released the first trailer for Seth Rogen's new comedy series The Studio, which is arriving March 26, 2025.

In The Studio — created alongside Evan Goldberg — Rogen plays Matt Remick, the newly appointed head of the fictitious Continental Studios. The show finds him dealing with the cutthroat world of studio filmmaking, battling with self-absorbed stars and greedy corporate players.

The official synopsis reads:

As movies struggle to stay alive and relevant, Matt and his core team of infighting executives battle their own insecurities as they wrangle narcissistic artists and craven corporate overlords in the ever-elusive pursuit of making great films. With their power suits masking their never-ending sense of panic, every party, set visit, casting decision, marketing meeting, and award show presents them with an opportunity for glittering success or career-ending catastrophe. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes movies, it's the job Matt's been pursuing his whole life, and it may very well destroy him.

Alongside Rogen, the cast includes Catherine O'Hara, Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz, Chase Sui Wonders, Bryan Cranston, Martin Scorsese, Ron Howard and more. Stacked!

The first two episodes of The Studio arrive on March 26, with a new episode dropping every following Wednesday until May 21.

Check out the teaser trailer below.