Quentin Tarantino contains multitudes. On the one hand, he's the creator of cinematic bloodbaths like Kill Bill and Django Unchained. On the other, he refused to watch any new Toy Story movies because the first three were so perfect.

"I don't watch all the animated movies and stuff, but I'm a big fan of the Toy Story trilogy," he said on the podcast Club Random with Bill Maher. "The third one is just magnificent. It's one of the best movies I've ever seen. And if you've seen the other two, it's just devastating. But the thing is, then three years later or something they did a fourth, and I have no desire to see it. You literally ended the story as perfect as you could, so no, I don't care if it's good. I'm done."

He's not wrong about Toy Story 3 — the 2010 film really is beautiful. That being said, the fourth one was extremely good as well, even if it's not as essential to the story.

Since Hollywood can never pass up an opportunity to milk a cash cow, Toy Story 5 is slated for 2026.