Nicolas Cage will portray John Madden in a forthcoming biopic about the legendary American football coach and sports commentator.

Variety reports that Cage will lead Madden, directed by David O. Russell, after Will Ferrell and Hugh Jackman were considered to star in the film.

The outlet adds that additional casting for Madden will be announced at a later date, per Amazon MGM.

"Nicolas Cage, one of our greatest and most original actors, will portray the best of the American spirit of originality, fun, and determination in which anything is possible as beloved national legend John Madden," Russell said in a statement. "Together with the ferocious style, focus, and inspired individualism of Al Davis, owner of the underdog Oakland Raiders, the feature will be about the joy, humanity and genius that was John Madden in a wildly inventive, cool world of the 1970s."

Cage was most recently involved with horror feature Longlegs, while the Variety report ties director Russell to a Linda Ronstadt biopic starring Selena Gomez.