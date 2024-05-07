Marvel to Release No More Than Three Movies, Two Shows Per Year

If you too have somehow managed to tune out Marvel content for an impressive stretch of time now, you'll be glad to know that your peace can be further protected: the MCU is embarking on a new mission to decrease the layers of its multiverse, and will release no more than three movies and two TV shows annually.

CEO Bob Iger said today during Disney's quarterly earnings call that this is part of the company's overarching strategy to focus on quality over quantity — a strategy that's "particularly true with Marvel" [via Variety].

"We're slowly going to decrease volume and go to probably about two TV series a year instead of what had become four and reduce our film output from maybe four a year to two, or a maximum of three," Iger explained. "And we're working hard on what that path is."

While the CEO has previously spoken about plans to reduce Marvel output, this is the first occasion where he's been direct in terms of how many titles Disney intends to release in a year. Double-sequel Deadpool & Wolverine is set to hit theatres in July, with the likes of Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts to follow in 2025.

Iger admitted that some TV series on the upcoming MCU slate set for release, which includes Kathryn Hahn-led WandaVision spin-off Agatha, are "a vestige of basically a desire in the past to increase volume."