Ahead of Luca Guadagnino's adaptation of William S. Burroughs's Queer landing in theatres, the director has been linked to a forthcoming adaptation of American Psycho.

Deadline reports that Guadagnino is in final negotiations to helm a new interpretation of Bret Easton Ellis's 1991 novel for Lionsgate, citing sources who say the film will not be a remake.

American Psycho was previously adapted for film in 2000, directed by Mary Harron and starring Christian Bale as investment banker-turned-serial killer Patrick Bateman.

Rumblings of a remake at Lionsgate were reported this past February, which followed a 2021 report that the company was developing an American Psycho TV series.

Deadline added that the new adaptation will be written by Scott Z. Burns, and executive produced by Sam Pressman — whose father, Edward R. Pressman, produced the aforementioned 2000 film.

"We are thrilled to add another elite filmmaker to our upcoming slate," said Lionsgate's Adam Fogelson [via Deadline]. "Luca is a brilliant artist, and the perfect visionary to create a whole new interpretation of this potent and classic IP."

Guadagnino's most recent film is the Zendaya-led Challengers. His adaptation of Queer will arrive in theatres on November 27 via A24.