Here's What's Coming to Prime Video in May 2024

Guess what? It's gonna be May. Yes, it's the time of year when the grand tradition of imitating *NSYNC-era Justin Timberlake abounds — as does the new content heading to Prime Video.

On the topic of boy bands, Anne Hathaway makes her triumphant return to the rom-com sphere opposite Nicholas Galitzine in The Idea of You, playing a single mom who sparks a romance with a member of fictional boy band August Moon while supervising her teen daughter's trip to Coachella. If it sounds like it's Harry Styles fanfic-coded, that's because it is.

If you'd prefer your eye candy a little more on the beefcake side of things, Sean Durkin's The Iron Claw — starring Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White — will also be ready to throw down. If you're more into throwing down in a cowboy hat, there's Josh Brolin's blue steel kicking up dust in Outer Range.

Catch new seasons of Canadian murder mystery Nuit Blanche, Clarkson's Farm, and The Outlaws, as well as the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards, airing live on May 16, and so much more. Decide what it's gonna be for you in May 2024 by perusing the full lineup of Prime Video arrivals below, as well as surveying what's hitting Netflix, Disney+ and more.

May 2

All But Divorce

The Idea of You *

Nuit Blanche (S2)

May 3

Clarkson's Farm (S3) *

Flaws

Blackout



May 4

Night Swim

ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova

NWSL: Seattle Reign FC v. San Diego Wave FC

May 6

Celebrity Hunted: Caccia All'Uomo (S4) *

May 8

Renato Albani Stand-Up Special

Maia

May 9

Maxon Hall: The World Against Us *

The Goat *

Yodha

May 10

Eileen

A Father's Love

Migration

Water and Garri

May 11

NWSL: Racing Louisville FC vs. Washington Spirit



May 14

The Boss Baby

Babe

The Adjustment Bureau

57 Seconds

May 16

Outer Range (S2) *

Academy of Country Music Awards

Madgaon Express

May 17

Roasted – Verdens Sjoveste Ferie *

Crossroads

Osorona

99

May 18

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan (S4)

NWSL: North Carolina Courage vs. Utah Royals

May 20

Angry Birds: Mystery Island *

May 21

The Iron Claw

May 22

Nahir *

May 23

The 1% Club *

The Blue Angels *

Rathnam

May 24

The Test: A New Era for Australia's Team (S3) *

¿Quién Lo Mató? *

Dom (S3) *

All's Fair in Love

Kofa

Beautiful Wedding

Back on the Strip

May 25

NWSL: Bay FC vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC

May 27

Panchayat (S3)



May 28

For Love & Life: No Ordinary Campaign *

May 30

Die Hart 2: Die Harter *

Viktor Bringt's *

Kill Boro

May 31

The Outlaws (S3) *

Listening Ears

Diamond in the Sky

Someone Special

Blindspot

* Amazon Original