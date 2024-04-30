Here's What's Coming to Prime Video in May 2024

Guess what? It's gonna be May. Yes, it's the time of year when the grand tradition of imitating *NSYNC-era Justin Timberlake abounds — as does the new content heading to Prime Video.
On the topic of boy bands, Anne Hathaway makes her triumphant return to the rom-com sphere opposite Nicholas Galitzine in The Idea of You, playing a single mom who sparks a romance with a member of fictional boy band August Moon while supervising her teen daughter's trip to Coachella. If it sounds like it's Harry Styles fanfic-coded, that's because it is.
If you'd prefer your eye candy a little more on the beefcake side of things, Sean Durkin's The Iron Claw — starring Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White — will also be ready to throw down. If you're more into throwing down in a cowboy hat, there's Josh Brolin's blue steel kicking up dust in Outer Range.
Catch new seasons of Canadian murder mystery Nuit Blanche, Clarkson's Farm, and The Outlaws, as well as the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards, airing live on May 16, and so much more. Decide what it's gonna be for you in May 2024 by perusing the full lineup of Prime Video arrivals below, as well as surveying what's hitting Netflix, Disney+ and more.
May 2
All But Divorce
The Idea of You *
Nuit Blanche (S2)
May 3
Clarkson's Farm (S3) *
Flaws
Blackout
May 4
Night Swim
ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova
NWSL: Seattle Reign FC v. San Diego Wave FC
May 6
Celebrity Hunted: Caccia All'Uomo (S4) *
May 8
Renato Albani Stand-Up Special
Maia
May 9
Maxon Hall: The World Against Us *
The Goat *
Yodha
May 10
Eileen
A Father's Love
Migration
Water and Garri
May 11
NWSL: Racing Louisville FC vs. Washington Spirit
May 14
The Boss Baby
Babe
The Adjustment Bureau
57 Seconds
May 16
Outer Range (S2) *
Academy of Country Music Awards
Madgaon Express
May 17
Roasted – Verdens Sjoveste Ferie *
Crossroads
Osorona
99
May 18
Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan (S4)
NWSL: North Carolina Courage vs. Utah Royals
May 20
Angry Birds: Mystery Island *
May 21
The Iron Claw
May 22
Nahir *
May 23
The 1% Club *
The Blue Angels *
Rathnam
May 24
The Test: A New Era for Australia's Team (S3) *
¿Quién Lo Mató? *
Dom (S3) *
All's Fair in Love
Kofa
Beautiful Wedding
Back on the Strip
May 25
NWSL: Bay FC vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC
May 27
Panchayat (S3)
May 28
For Love & Life: No Ordinary Campaign *
May 30
Die Hart 2: Die Harter *
Viktor Bringt's *
Kill Boro
May 31
The Outlaws (S3) *
Listening Ears
Diamond in the Sky
Someone Special
Blindspot
* Amazon Original