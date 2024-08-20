Back in June, Ian McKellen took a tumble during a performance of The Player Kings at London's Noël Coward Theatre after losing his footing during a fight sequence. He assured concerned fans that the "series of experts, specialists and nurses working for the National Service" that had diagnosed and treated him were confident that his recovery "will be complete and speedy."

The 85-year-old ended up being unable to return to the stage during the play's remaining few West End shows, but everyone remained hopeful that he would be back on his feet for the production's subsequent national tour. However, McKellen revealed last month that he would not be rejoining The Player Kings — a decision he took "with the greatest reluctance" in an effort to protect his full recovery.

In his first interview since the incident with Saga Magazine [via the Standard], the actor admitted that he is experiencing "agonizing pain" in the wake of his injuries, which included a chipped vertebra and fractured wrist.

"I avoid going out because I'm nervous someone might bump into me, and I've been dealing with agonizing pain in my shoulders due to the jolt my body took," McKellen said, going on to credit the fat suit he wore for the role of John Falstaff for saving his ribs and other joints.

He continued, "I've relived that fall countless times. It was horrible. I thought it was the end of something. It was very upsetting. The end didn't mean my death, but it felt like the end of my participation in the play."

"I have to keep telling myself I'm not too old to act," the actor added. "It was just a bloody accident. I didn't lose consciousness, I hadn't been dizzy, but I've not been able to return to the stage, and they've continued without me."

McKellen is currently still recovering from the accident — after which he spent three nights in the hospital — and wearing a neck brace.