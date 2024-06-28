Here's Everything Coming to Prime Video Canada in July 2024

It's summer cookout season, which means that it's time to fire up the grill and fry up some sausages — and also time to fire up Prime Video for Sausage Party: Foodtopia. The new series spinoff of the 2016 movie, voiced by leads Seth Rogen and Kristen Wiig, is one of the highlights of the streamer's July 2024 lineup.
In addition to Sausage Party: Foodtopia, this month will see the blast-off of Space Cadet, starring Emma Roberts as an aspiring astronaut who fakes her way into NASA. Dave Bautista's 2020 family spy comedy My Spy gets a sequel with My Spy: The Eternal City, while disaster director Roland Emmerich's series Those About to Die stars Anthony Hopkins as an ancient Roman emperor, and Superman actor Henry Cavill leads the wartime action-comedy film The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.
On the comedy front, Sam Morril has a new stand-up special called You've Changed.
All told, it's a slightly more robust lineup than we're seeing from most other streamers in the television doldrums that are the summer months. See what Prime Video Canada has on the way in July 2024 below, and see the lineups for other streaming services (including Netflix, Disney+ and Paramount+) here.
July 1
Eu Amo o Benfica S1 ~
For a Few Dollars More
Over the Top
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
The Missouri Breaks
No Way Out
A Shot in the Dark
Valkyrie
The Battle of Britain
The Bridge at Remagen
Masters of the Universe
Ghost World
Ronin
The Long Goodbye
A Fistful of Dollars
Of Mice and Men
Igby Goes Down
Wargames
Species
Species II
Species III
Species: The Awakening
The Man in the Iron Mask
Murphy's Law
The Bounty
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde
Legally Blondes
A Fistful of Dynamite
Cyborg
Spaceballs
The Domestics
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit S17–S23
Gus Title S4
July 2
Legally Blonde
Parks and Recreation S1–S7
July 3
Inside Man
July 4
Space Cadet *
July 5
Alaye ~
WNBA: Washington Mystics at Las Vegas Aces
WNBA: Connecticut Sun at Minnesota Lynx
June 6
NWSL: Portland Thorns FC v San Diego Wave FC
ONE Fight Night 23: Buntan vs. Meksen
July 9
Sam Morril: You've Changed *
The System ~
LEGO DC Superheroes: Batman Beleaguered
Rocky
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Rocky Balboa
Creed
Creed II
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Penguins of Madagascar
July 10
Wanted
July 11
Sausage Party: Foodtopia *
Divorce in the Black *
STHLM Blackout ~
Role Models
WNBA: Chicago Sky at New York Liberty
July 12
Kung Fu Panda 4
A Song from the Dark ~
Forgetfulness ~
Toda Família Tem *
The Beads ~
July 13
Secret Makeover ~
July 16
The Conners S1–S5
The American Society of Magical Negroes
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Wererabbit
WNBA: Connecticut Sun at New York Liberty
July 17
Showgirls
WNBA: Chicago Sky at Las Vegas Aces
July 18
My Spy the Eternal City *
July 19
Betty La Fea – La Historia Continua *
Those About to Die ~
July 23
I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry
Trolls
Captain Underpants
Love Lies Bleeding
July 25
Cirque du Soleil: Without a Net *
Panchayat Ta ~
July 31
Induk Gajah S2 ~
* Amazon Original
~ Exclusive Content