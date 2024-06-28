Here's Everything Coming to Prime Video Canada in July 2024

It's summer cookout season, which means that it's time to fire up the grill and fry up some sausages — and also time to fire up Prime Video for Sausage Party: Foodtopia. The new series spinoff of the 2016 movie, voiced by leads Seth Rogen and Kristen Wiig, is one of the highlights of the streamer's July 2024 lineup.

In addition to Sausage Party: Foodtopia, this month will see the blast-off of Space Cadet, starring Emma Roberts as an aspiring astronaut who fakes her way into NASA. Dave Bautista's 2020 family spy comedy My Spy gets a sequel with My Spy: The Eternal City, while disaster director Roland Emmerich's series Those About to Die stars Anthony Hopkins as an ancient Roman emperor, and Superman actor Henry Cavill leads the wartime action-comedy film The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

On the comedy front, Sam Morril has a new stand-up special called You've Changed.

All told, it's a slightly more robust lineup than we're seeing from most other streamers in the television doldrums that are the summer months. See what Prime Video Canada has on the way in July 2024 below, and see the lineups for other streaming services (including Netflix, Disney+ and Paramount+) here.

July 1

Eu Amo o Benfica S1 ~

For a Few Dollars More

Over the Top

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

The Missouri Breaks

No Way Out

A Shot in the Dark

Valkyrie

The Battle of Britain

The Bridge at Remagen

Masters of the Universe

Ghost World

Ronin

The Long Goodbye

A Fistful of Dollars

Of Mice and Men

Igby Goes Down

Wargames

Species

Species II

Species III

Species: The Awakening

The Man in the Iron Mask

Murphy's Law

The Bounty

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde

Legally Blondes

A Fistful of Dynamite

Cyborg

Spaceballs

The Domestics

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit S17–S23

Gus Title S4



July 2

Legally Blonde

Parks and Recreation S1–S7



July 3

Inside Man



July 4

Space Cadet *



July 5

Alaye ~

WNBA: Washington Mystics at Las Vegas Aces

WNBA: Connecticut Sun at Minnesota Lynx



June 6

NWSL: Portland Thorns FC v San Diego Wave FC

ONE Fight Night 23: Buntan vs. Meksen



July 9

Sam Morril: You've Changed *

The System ~

LEGO DC Superheroes: Batman Beleaguered

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Rocky Balboa

Creed

Creed II

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Penguins of Madagascar



July 10

Wanted



July 11

Sausage Party: Foodtopia *

Divorce in the Black *

STHLM Blackout ~

Role Models

WNBA: Chicago Sky at New York Liberty



July 12

Kung Fu Panda 4

A Song from the Dark ~

Forgetfulness ~

Toda Família Tem *

The Beads ~



July 13

Secret Makeover ~



July 16

The Conners S1–S5

The American Society of Magical Negroes

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Wererabbit

WNBA: Connecticut Sun at New York Liberty



July 17

Showgirls

WNBA: Chicago Sky at Las Vegas Aces



July 18

My Spy the Eternal City *



July 19

Betty La Fea – La Historia Continua *

Those About to Die ~



July 23

I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry

Trolls

Captain Underpants

Love Lies Bleeding



July 25

Cirque du Soleil: Without a Net *

Panchayat Ta ~



July 31

Induk Gajah S2 ~

* Amazon Original

~ Exclusive Content