Summer may be coming to an end, but streaming content is always in bloom. As kids head back to school, Disney+ has shared its calender of new content for September 2024.

This includes Agatha All Along — a series that follows Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness from WandaVision, but this time with a more traditionally Marvel-y looking offering.

Elsewhere, Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow return for Season 2 of the CIA/FBI thriller The Old Man, Star Wars gets a new LEGO series, and steamy romantic drama Tell Me Lies comes back for Season 2.

There are also weekly new episodes of Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building. We gave the show a negative review, but then a bunch of people got mad at us about it on Twitter, so YMMV.

See the schedule below, and see what else is coming to streaming services (including Netflix, Prime Video and more) here.

September 1

Mission: Yozakura Family (New Episode)



September 2

Futurama (S12, New Episode)



September 3

Only Murders in the Building (S4, New Episode)



September 4

LEGO Pixar: BrickToons (All Episodes)

Murai in Love (Premiere Episode)

Tell Me Lies (S2, Two-Premiere Episode)

The Zone: Survival Mission (S3, New Episode)



September 5

Are You Sure?! (S1, New Episode)

Reasonable Doubt (S2, New Episode)

Wayne Brady: The Family Remix (New Episode)



September 6

Code Geass: Roze of the Recapture (New Episode)

My Name Is Gabriel (New Episode)

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (All Episodes)



September 7

The Fable (New Episode)



September 8

Mission: Yozakura Family (New Episode)



September 9

Bob's Burgers (S14, New Episode)

Futurama (S12, New Episode)



September 10

Only Murders in the Building (S4, New Episode)



September 11

Los Chávez (All Episodes)

Murai in Love (New Episode)

Seoul Busters (Four-Episode Premiere)

Tell Me Lies (S2, New Episode)

The Zone: Survival Mission (S3, New Episode)



September 12

Are You Sure?! (S1, New Episode)

Muslim Matchmaker (All Episodes)

Reasonable Doubt (S2, New Episode)

Wayne Brady: The Family Remix (New Episode)



September 13

How to Die Alone (Four-Episode Premiere)

In Vogue: The 90s (First Three Episodes)

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy (All Episodes)

My Name Is Gabriel (New Episode)

FX's The Old Man (S2, Two-Episode Premiere)



September 14

The Fable (New Episode)



September 15

Mission: Yozakura Family (New Episode)



September 16

Bob's Burgers (S14, New Episode)

Futurama (S12, New Episode)



September 17

Child Star

Dancing with the Stars (S33, Premiere Episode) at 5pm PT / 8pm ET

Only Murders in the Building (S4, New Episode)



September 18

After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun (All Episodes)

Marvel Television's Agatha All Along (Two-Episode Premiere) at 6pm PT / 9pm ET

FX's American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez (Two-Episode Premiere) at 7am PT / 10am ET

Murai in Love (New Episode)

Seoul Busters (New Episodes)

Tell Me Lies (S2, New Episode)



September 19

Are You Sure?! (S1, New Episodes)

Reasonable Doubt (S2, New Episode)



September 20

How to Die Alone (New Episodes)

In Vogue: The 90s (Final Three Episodes)

My Name Is Gabriel (New Episode)

FX's The Old Man (S2, New Episode)

The Contestant



September 21

The Fable (New Episode)

The Judge from Hell (Two-Episode Premiere)



September 22

Mission: Yozakura Family (New Episode)



September 23

Bob's Burgers (S14, New Episode)

Futurama (S12, New Episode)



September 24

Dancing with the Stars (S33, New Episode) at 5pm PT / 8pm ET

Only Murders in the Building (S4, New Episode)

Out There: Crimes of the Paranormal (All Episodes)



September 25

Marvel Television's Agatha All Along (New Episode) at 6pm PT / 9pm ET

FX's American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez (New Episode) at 7am PT / 10am ET

At Witt's End: The Hunt for a Killer (All Episodes)

Mama Cake (All Episodes)

Murai in Love (New Episode)

OceanXplorers (All Episodes)

Seoul Busters (New Episodes)

Tell Me Lies (S2, New Episode)



September 26

Reasonable Doubt (S2, New Episode)



September 27

Ayla & The Mirrors (Five-Episode Premiere)

How to Die Alone (New Episodes)

My Name Is Gabriel (New Episode)

She Taught Love

The Judge from Hell (New Episode)

FX's The Old Man (S2, New Episode)



September 28

Little Miss Innocent (All Episodes)

FX's Social Studies (Two-Episode Premiere)

The Judge from Hell (New Episode)

The Fable (New Episode)



September 29

Mission: Yozakura Family (New Episode)



September 30

Bob's Burgers (S15, Premiere Episode)

Futurama (S12, New Episode)

The Simpsons (S36, Premiere Episode) at 7am PT / 10am ET