February is the shortest month — which is perhaps why the Disney+ Canada lineup is looking a tad thin for February 2025.

This month sees the premiere of Win or Lose, the first original series from Pixar, which follows different characters as they prepare for a championship softball game.

Beyond that, this month brings the premiere of Family Guy's Season 23, weekly episodes of Abbott Elementary and the Sterling K. Brown political thriller Paradise, some 9-1-1 bullshit, and a whole lotta Gilmore Girls.

See the Disney+ Canada schedule below, and find all of February 2025's streaming offerings (including Netflix, Prime Video and more) right here.

February 1

Gilmore Girls (S1–7)

Medalist (New Episode)

February 4

American Dad (S20, New Episode)

Paradise (New Episode)

February 5

Ishura (S2, New Episode)

Unmasked (New Episodes)

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (New Episodes)

February 6

Abbott Elementary (S4, New Episode)

The Kardashians (S6, Premiere Episode)

February 7

The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl

February 8

Medalist (New Episode)

February 11

American Dad (S20, New Episode)

Muslim Matchmaker (All Episodes)

Paradise (New Episode)

February 12

Bia and Victor: Love of My Life (Amor Da Minha Vida) (S1)

Harlem Ice (All Episodes)

Ishura (S2, New Episode)

Umami

Unmasked (New Episodes)

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (New Episodes)

February 13

Abbott Elementary (S4, New Episode)

Shuffle of Love: A Descendants Short Story

The Kardashians (S6, New Episode)

February 15

Medalist (New Episode)

February 17

Family Guy (S23, Premiere Episode)

February 18

American Dad (S20, New Episode)

Paradise (New Episode)

Tracker (S2, New Episode)

February 19

How to Get Away with Murder (S1–6)

Ishura (S2, New Episode)

Unmasked (New Episodes)

Win or Lose (Two-Episode Premiere)

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (New Episodes)

February 20

The Kardashians (S6, New Episode)

February 21

A Thousand Blows (All Episodes)

Chris Distefano: It's Just Unfortunate

Scamanda (All Episodes)

February 22

Medalist (New Episode)

February 24

Family Guy (S23, New Episode)

February 25

American Dad (S20, New Episode)

Paradise (New Episode)

Tracker (S2, New Episode)

February 26

9-1-1: Lone Star (S5)

Ishura (S2, New Episode)

Lost Treasures of the Bible (All Episodes)

Magic of Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point

Win or Lose (New Episodes)

February 27

Abbott Elementary (S4, New Episode)

The Kardashians (S6, New Episode)

February 28

Chibi Tiny Tales (S6, Five-Episode Premiere)