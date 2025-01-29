February is the shortest month — which is perhaps why the Disney+ Canada lineup is looking a tad thin for February 2025.
This month sees the premiere of Win or Lose, the first original series from Pixar, which follows different characters as they prepare for a championship softball game.
Beyond that, this month brings the premiere of Family Guy's Season 23, weekly episodes of Abbott Elementary and the Sterling K. Brown political thriller Paradise, some 9-1-1 bullshit, and a whole lotta Gilmore Girls.
See the Disney+ Canada schedule below, and find all of February 2025's streaming offerings (including Netflix, Prime Video and more) right here.
February 1
Gilmore Girls (S1–7)
Medalist (New Episode)
February 4
American Dad (S20, New Episode)
Paradise (New Episode)
February 5
Ishura (S2, New Episode)
Unmasked (New Episodes)
Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (New Episodes)
February 6
Abbott Elementary (S4, New Episode)
The Kardashians (S6, Premiere Episode)
February 7
The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl
February 8
Medalist (New Episode)
February 11
American Dad (S20, New Episode)
Muslim Matchmaker (All Episodes)
Paradise (New Episode)
February 12
Bia and Victor: Love of My Life (Amor Da Minha Vida) (S1)
Harlem Ice (All Episodes)
Ishura (S2, New Episode)
Umami
Unmasked (New Episodes)
Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (New Episodes)
February 13
Abbott Elementary (S4, New Episode)
Shuffle of Love: A Descendants Short Story
The Kardashians (S6, New Episode)
February 15
Medalist (New Episode)
February 17
Family Guy (S23, Premiere Episode)
February 18
American Dad (S20, New Episode)
Paradise (New Episode)
Tracker (S2, New Episode)
February 19
How to Get Away with Murder (S1–6)
Ishura (S2, New Episode)
Unmasked (New Episodes)
Win or Lose (Two-Episode Premiere)
Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (New Episodes)
February 20
The Kardashians (S6, New Episode)
February 21
A Thousand Blows (All Episodes)
Chris Distefano: It's Just Unfortunate
Scamanda (All Episodes)
February 22
Medalist (New Episode)
February 24
Family Guy (S23, New Episode)
February 25
American Dad (S20, New Episode)
Paradise (New Episode)
Tracker (S2, New Episode)
February 26
9-1-1: Lone Star (S5)
Ishura (S2, New Episode)
Lost Treasures of the Bible (All Episodes)
Magic of Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point
Win or Lose (New Episodes)
February 27
Abbott Elementary (S4, New Episode)
The Kardashians (S6, New Episode)
February 28
Chibi Tiny Tales (S6, Five-Episode Premiere)