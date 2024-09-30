All the streaming platforms heard our Spooktober wishes, but none as much as Prime Video Canada, whose Halloween and horror offerings for the month of October seem to surpass all the other streamers on the first day of the month alone.

Several horror classics are coming to Prime this month, with The Silence of the Lambs, Carrie (1976) and Carrie (2013) as well as The Rage: Carrie 2, Child's Play, Teen Wolf (1985), The Mummy and The Mummy Returns, Poltergeist II: The Other Side and Poltergeist III, The Amityville Horror (1979) and The Amityville Horror (2005), and much more dropping on October 1.

Originals include El Diario (arriving October 4), the Matthew Lillard-hosted Killer Cakes unscripted competition series (October 8), the Australian reboot of The Office (October 18) and much more. Check it all out below.

If you're not subscribed to Prime Video, you can also check out everything heading to Disney+, Netflix, CBC Gem, MUBI and more in October here instead.

October 1

Challengers (Exclusive Content)

The Silence of the Lambs

Hannibal

Gorky Park

Jeepers Creepers

Jeepers Creepers 2

The Addams Family (2019)

The Amityville (1979)

The Amityville Horror (2005)

Poltergeist ll: The Other Side

Poltergeist llI

Carrie (1976)

The Rage: Carrie 2

Carrie (2013)

Unlovable

Invaders from Mars

The Magnificent Seven Ride!

Uhf

Stigmata

Troll

Troll 2

Mac and Me

Invasion of the Body Snatchers

Leviathan

The Delta Force

Joey

The Vampire Lovers

The Town That Dreaded Sundown (2014)

Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader (2015)

Desperate Hours

The Magnificent Seven (2016)

The Return of the Living Dead

The Russia House

Return of the Seven

Getting Even with Dad

Mulholland Falls

Braddock: Missing In Action llI

Comes A Horseman

F/X

Death Rides a Horse

Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins

The Magnificent Seven (1960)

Delta Force 2: The Colombian Connection

The Poughkeepsie Tapes

Once Bitten

The Woods

Dressed to Kill

The Prodigy (2019)

The Last House on the Left

Captain America

Wild Bill

Max

Frogs

Child's Play (1988)

The Dark Half

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

A Chorus Line

Max 2: White House Hero

Teen Wolf (1985)

Madison

The Burning

Missing in Action: The Beginning

The Care Bears Movie

Stargate (1994)

Species llI

Into The Blue 2: The Reef

River's Edge

Lifeforce

Guns of the Magnificent Seven

Killer Klowns from Outer Space

Stargate: Continuum

Disturbing Behaviour

Missing in Action

Into the Blue

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2

Me Before You

All Dogs Go to Heaven

Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader S1–3

The Caretaker

Invasion U.S.A.

The Belko Experiment

Sahara

Species: The Awakening

From Beyond

Bubba Ho-tep

Stargate: The Ark of Truth

Bruce Almighty

Fifty Shades Darker

The Mummy

The Mummy Returns

Death Becomes Her

Hellboy ll: The Golden Army

Mike & Molly S1–6

October 2

Hotarunohikari It's Only a Little Light in My Life S1–S2

October 3

Legend of Vox Machina S3 (Amazon Original)

House of Spoils (Amazon Original)

The Tribe (Amazon Original)

Spice Up Our Love (Exclusive Content)

October 4

FACEOFF: Inside The NHL (Amazon Original)

El Diario (Amazon Original)

Magilumiere Magical Girls Inc. (Exclusive Content)

October 5

Robot Dreams (Exclusive Content)

NWSL: NWSL: Seattle Reign FC v Angel City FC

ONE Fight Night 25: Nicolas vs. Eersel II

October 6

Mr. Robot S1–S4

October 7

Lakatabu

Shrink

October 8

Killer Cakes (Amazon Original)

Knox Goes Away (Exclusive Content)

Glass

Split

Nippon Noir

Death Note

October 9

Stree 2 (Exclusive Content)

October 10

NHL Coast to Coast

Citadel: Diana (Amazon Original)

October 11

Bovi: Naughty by Nature (Exclusive Content)

October 12

Firebrand (Exclusive Content)

NWSL: NWSL: Portland Thorns FC v Orlando Pride

October 14

Prime Monday Night Hockey – Pittsburgh Penguins / Montreal Canadiens (Amazon Original)

We're Millennials. Got a Problem?

October 15

Like a Man

October 16

Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity (Amazon Original)

October 17

Brothers (Amazon Original)

Love Stuck (Amazon Original)

Snakes and Ladders (Amazon Original)

NHL Coast to Coast (Amazon Original)

Pradeeps of Pittsburg

October 18

The Office (Amazon Original)

The Devil's Hour S2 (Amazon Original)

Maníaco Do Parque (Amazon Original)

Culte (Amazon Original)

Vencer O Morir (Amazon Original)

Somos Oro (Amazon Original)

Medina: El Estafador De Famosos (Amazon Original)

Blue Cave (Exclusive Content)

Offshoot

Amazon Music Live: Jelly Roll

October 19

African Throne (Exclusive Content)

NWSL: NWSL: Seattle Reign FC v Houston Dash

October 20

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love

October 21

Prime Monday Night Hockey – Toronto Maple Leafs / Tampa Bay Lightning (Amazon Original)

Weakest Beast

LOL: Last One Laughing Germany Halloween Special (Amazon Original)

October 22

Game 7 (Amazon Original)

Cruel Summer S1–S2

The Bikeriders (Exclusive Content)

October 24

The Pasta Queen (Amazon Original)

Canary Black (Amazon Original)

NHL Coast to Coast (Amazon Original)

October 25

Like a Dragon: Yakuza (Amazon Original)

Miss Pj (Exclusive Content)

Sarah's Blind

The Switch

Soft Love (Exclusive Content)

Blindspot (Exclusive Content)

Amazon Music Live: Week 2

The Betrayed

October 28

Prime Monday Night Hockey – Toronto Maple Leafs / Winnipeg Jets (Amazon Original)

October 29

One Shot: Ertime Elite S2 (Amazon Original)

October 30

Before 30

The Men's Club S5 (Exclusive Content)

October 31

NHL Coast to Coast (Amazon Original)

Apocalipsis Z: El Principio Del Fin (Amazon Original)

Black

Osoronga (Exclusive Content)

Leverage: Redemption (Amazon Original)

Nokturno (Exclusive Content)