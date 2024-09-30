All the streaming platforms heard our Spooktober wishes, but none as much as Prime Video Canada, whose Halloween and horror offerings for the month of October seem to surpass all the other streamers on the first day of the month alone.
Several horror classics are coming to Prime this month, with The Silence of the Lambs, Carrie (1976) and Carrie (2013) as well as The Rage: Carrie 2, Child's Play, Teen Wolf (1985), The Mummy and The Mummy Returns, Poltergeist II: The Other Side and Poltergeist III, The Amityville Horror (1979) and The Amityville Horror (2005), and much more dropping on October 1.
Originals include El Diario (arriving October 4), the Matthew Lillard-hosted Killer Cakes unscripted competition series (October 8), the Australian reboot of The Office (October 18) and much more. Check it all out below.
If you're not subscribed to Prime Video, you can also check out everything heading to Disney+, Netflix, CBC Gem, MUBI and more in October here instead.
October 1
Challengers (Exclusive Content)
The Silence of the Lambs
Hannibal
Gorky Park
Jeepers Creepers
Jeepers Creepers 2
The Addams Family (2019)
The Amityville (1979)
The Amityville Horror (2005)
Poltergeist ll: The Other Side
Poltergeist llI
Carrie (1976)
The Rage: Carrie 2
Carrie (2013)
Unlovable
Invaders from Mars
The Magnificent Seven Ride!
Uhf
Stigmata
Troll
Troll 2
Mac and Me
Invasion of the Body Snatchers
Leviathan
The Delta Force
Joey
The Vampire Lovers
The Town That Dreaded Sundown (2014)
Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader (2015)
Desperate Hours
The Magnificent Seven (2016)
The Return of the Living Dead
The Russia House
Return of the Seven
Getting Even with Dad
Mulholland Falls
Braddock: Missing In Action llI
Comes A Horseman
F/X
Death Rides a Horse
Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins
The Magnificent Seven (1960)
Delta Force 2: The Colombian Connection
The Poughkeepsie Tapes
Once Bitten
The Woods
Dressed to Kill
The Prodigy (2019)
The Last House on the Left
Captain America
Wild Bill
Max
Frogs
Child's Play (1988)
The Dark Half
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
A Chorus Line
Max 2: White House Hero
Teen Wolf (1985)
Madison
The Burning
Missing in Action: The Beginning
The Care Bears Movie
Stargate (1994)
Species llI
Into The Blue 2: The Reef
River's Edge
Lifeforce
Guns of the Magnificent Seven
Killer Klowns from Outer Space
Stargate: Continuum
Disturbing Behaviour
Missing in Action
Into the Blue
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2
Me Before You
All Dogs Go to Heaven
Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader S1–3
The Caretaker
Invasion U.S.A.
The Belko Experiment
Sahara
Species: The Awakening
From Beyond
Bubba Ho-tep
Stargate: The Ark of Truth
Bruce Almighty
Fifty Shades Darker
The Mummy
The Mummy Returns
Death Becomes Her
Hellboy ll: The Golden Army
Mike & Molly S1–6
October 2
Hotarunohikari It's Only a Little Light in My Life S1–S2
October 3
Legend of Vox Machina S3 (Amazon Original)
House of Spoils (Amazon Original)
The Tribe (Amazon Original)
Spice Up Our Love (Exclusive Content)
October 4
FACEOFF: Inside The NHL (Amazon Original)
El Diario (Amazon Original)
Magilumiere Magical Girls Inc. (Exclusive Content)
October 5
Robot Dreams (Exclusive Content)
NWSL: NWSL: Seattle Reign FC v Angel City FC
ONE Fight Night 25: Nicolas vs. Eersel II
October 6
Mr. Robot S1–S4
October 7
Lakatabu
Shrink
October 8
Killer Cakes (Amazon Original)
Knox Goes Away (Exclusive Content)
Glass
Split
Nippon Noir
Death Note
October 9
Stree 2 (Exclusive Content)
October 10
NHL Coast to Coast
Citadel: Diana (Amazon Original)
October 11
Bovi: Naughty by Nature (Exclusive Content)
October 12
Firebrand (Exclusive Content)
NWSL: NWSL: Portland Thorns FC v Orlando Pride
October 14
Prime Monday Night Hockey – Pittsburgh Penguins / Montreal Canadiens (Amazon Original)
We're Millennials. Got a Problem?
October 15
Like a Man
October 16
Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity (Amazon Original)
October 17
Brothers (Amazon Original)
Love Stuck (Amazon Original)
Snakes and Ladders (Amazon Original)
NHL Coast to Coast (Amazon Original)
Pradeeps of Pittsburg
October 18
The Office (Amazon Original)
The Devil's Hour S2 (Amazon Original)
Maníaco Do Parque (Amazon Original)
Culte (Amazon Original)
Vencer O Morir (Amazon Original)
Somos Oro (Amazon Original)
Medina: El Estafador De Famosos (Amazon Original)
Blue Cave (Exclusive Content)
Offshoot
Amazon Music Live: Jelly Roll
October 19
African Throne (Exclusive Content)
NWSL: NWSL: Seattle Reign FC v Houston Dash
October 20
Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love
October 21
Prime Monday Night Hockey – Toronto Maple Leafs / Tampa Bay Lightning (Amazon Original)
Weakest Beast
LOL: Last One Laughing Germany Halloween Special (Amazon Original)
October 22
Game 7 (Amazon Original)
Cruel Summer S1–S2
The Bikeriders (Exclusive Content)
October 24
The Pasta Queen (Amazon Original)
Canary Black (Amazon Original)
NHL Coast to Coast (Amazon Original)
October 25
Like a Dragon: Yakuza (Amazon Original)
Miss Pj (Exclusive Content)
Sarah's Blind
The Switch
Soft Love (Exclusive Content)
Blindspot (Exclusive Content)
Amazon Music Live: Week 2
The Betrayed
October 28
Prime Monday Night Hockey – Toronto Maple Leafs / Winnipeg Jets (Amazon Original)
October 29
One Shot: Ertime Elite S2 (Amazon Original)
October 30
Before 30
The Men's Club S5 (Exclusive Content)
October 31
NHL Coast to Coast (Amazon Original)
Apocalipsis Z: El Principio Del Fin (Amazon Original)
Black
Osoronga (Exclusive Content)
Leverage: Redemption (Amazon Original)
Nokturno (Exclusive Content)