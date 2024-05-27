Here's What's Coming to Netflix Canada in June 2024

If you're not already booked and busy with the June combo of pleasantly warm weather and Pride Month, I can assume you're either planning to be off-grid with the bugs or putting in some quality couch hours with your remote in hand — and in the case of the latter, Netflix has your program ready for you.

For the first time since I've been writing this column, Netflix has not produced a highlight trailer for its monthly releases — so you're just going to have to read the full list below to see everything that's included.

But I can tell you what stands out right away: on the first of the month, we're getting our usual dump of oldies starting with three of the first four original films in the American Pie series (though, curiously, Netflix is dropping American Wedding separately on June 23). Later in the month, the streamer is serving up another batch of franchise films with five Bourne movies on June 16. We're also getting Django Unchained, Mean Girls, Seasons 1 through 6 of Gossip Girl, and Taken throughout the month.

As far as original programming is concerned, Netflix would presumably be highlighting more episodes of horny period drama Bridgerton, as well as the finale of Sweet Tooth, another season of Perfect Match, and Part 2 of That '90s Show (unclear if the recently disgraced Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are included, but they did confirm Seth Green's involvement, so yay?), as well as its various documentary offerings.

Old stuff moving out to make way for the new (read: probably moving to some other service) includes Marie Antoinette, My Girl, a couple Spider-Man movies, Pretty Woman and a few others.

See the full list of Netflix June offerings below, and while you're at it, take a look at everything streaming over at Prime Video, Disney+, Paramount+ and more.

June 1

Too Old for Fairy Tales 2 *

American Pie

American Pie 2

American Reunion

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

The Intern

The To Do List

Truth or Dare

June 3

Little Baby Bum: Music Time: Season 2 *

June 4

Django Unchained

Jo Koy: Live from Brooklyn *

Mean Girls

The Price of Nonna's Inheritance *

The Queen

June 5

Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial *

How to Rob a Bank *

Under Paris *

June 6

Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura *

Basma *

Kübra: Season 2 *

Nelma Kodama: The Queen of Dirty Money *

Rafa Márquez: El Capitán *

Sweet Tooth: Season 3 *

June 7

Hierarchy *

Perfect Match: Season 2 *

June 10

Gossip Girl: Seasons 1–6

June 11

Keith Robinson: Different Strokes *

Tour de France: Unchained: Season 2 *

June 12

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 5 *

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch: Season 2 *

Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors *

Sicario: Day of the Soldado

June 13

Bridgerton: Season 3 Part 2 *

Doctor Climax *

Holly Hobbie: Seasons 1–3

June 14

Joko Anwar's Nightmares and Daydreams *

Ultraman: Rising *

June 15

End of Watch

Fatal Attraction

Miss Night and Day *

Taken

June 16

Jason Bourne

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Legacy

The Bourne Supremacy

The Bourne Ultimatum

June 18

Agents of Mystery *

Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution *

June 19

Black Barbie *

Inheritance *

Kleks Academy *

Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 4 *

Paddington

June 20

The Accidental Twins *

AMERICA'S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders *

Oculus

June 21

Gangs of Galicia *

The Grand Seduction

Trigger Warning *

The Victims' Game: Season 2 *

June 22

Kiss the Girls

Rising Impact *

June 23

American Wedding

June 24

Little Angel: Volume 5

June 25

Kaulitz & Kaulitz *

Project X

June 26

Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 4 *

Worst Roommate Ever: Season 2 *

June 27

Drawing Closer *

That '90s Show: Part 2 *

Unicorn Academy: Chapter 2 *

June 28

A Family Affair *

Instant Family

The Mole: Season 2 *

Òlòtūré: The Journey *

Owning Manhattan *

Savage Beauty: Season 2 *

June 30

The Smurfs: Season 2

Leaving Netflix

Elvis (June 1)

He's Just Not That Into You (June 1)

Spider-Man: Far from Home (June 15)

Top Gun: Maverick (June 21)

Pretty Woman (June 22)

Horrible Bosses (June 30)

Legends of the Fall (June 30)

Marie Antoinette (June 30)

My Girl (June 30)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (June 30)

* Netflix original