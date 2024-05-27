Here's What's Coming to Netflix Canada in June 2024

If you're not already booked and busy with the June combo of pleasantly warm weather and Pride Month, I can assume you're either planning to be off-grid with the bugs or putting in some quality couch hours with your remote in hand — and in the case of the latter, Netflix has your program ready for you.
For the first time since I've been writing this column, Netflix has not produced a highlight trailer for its monthly releases — so you're just going to have to read the full list below to see everything that's included.
But I can tell you what stands out right away: on the first of the month, we're getting our usual dump of oldies starting with three of the first four original films in the American Pie series (though, curiously, Netflix is dropping American Wedding separately on June 23). Later in the month, the streamer is serving up another batch of franchise films with five Bourne movies on June 16. We're also getting Django Unchained, Mean Girls, Seasons 1 through 6 of Gossip Girl, and Taken throughout the month.
As far as original programming is concerned, Netflix would presumably be highlighting more episodes of horny period drama Bridgerton, as well as the finale of Sweet Tooth, another season of Perfect Match, and Part 2 of That '90s Show (unclear if the recently disgraced Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are included, but they did confirm Seth Green's involvement, so yay?), as well as its various documentary offerings.
Old stuff moving out to make way for the new (read: probably moving to some other service) includes Marie Antoinette, My Girl, a couple Spider-Man movies, Pretty Woman and a few others.
See the full list of Netflix June offerings below, and while you're at it, take a look at everything streaming over at Prime Video, Disney+, Paramount+ and more.
June 1
Too Old for Fairy Tales 2 *
American Pie
American Pie 2
American Reunion
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
The Intern
The To Do List
Truth or Dare
June 3
Little Baby Bum: Music Time: Season 2 *
June 4
Django Unchained
Jo Koy: Live from Brooklyn *
Mean Girls
The Price of Nonna's Inheritance *
The Queen
June 5
Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial *
How to Rob a Bank *
Under Paris *
June 6
Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura *
Basma *
Kübra: Season 2 *
Nelma Kodama: The Queen of Dirty Money *
Rafa Márquez: El Capitán *
Sweet Tooth: Season 3 *
June 7
Hierarchy *
Perfect Match: Season 2 *
June 10
Gossip Girl: Seasons 1–6
June 11
Keith Robinson: Different Strokes *
Tour de France: Unchained: Season 2 *
June 12
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 5 *
King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch: Season 2 *
Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors *
Sicario: Day of the Soldado
June 13
Bridgerton: Season 3 Part 2 *
Doctor Climax *
Holly Hobbie: Seasons 1–3
June 14
Joko Anwar's Nightmares and Daydreams *
Ultraman: Rising *
June 15
End of Watch
Fatal Attraction
Miss Night and Day *
Taken
June 16
Jason Bourne
The Bourne Identity
The Bourne Legacy
The Bourne Supremacy
The Bourne Ultimatum
June 18
Agents of Mystery *
Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution *
June 19
Black Barbie *
Inheritance *
Kleks Academy *
Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 4 *
Paddington
June 20
The Accidental Twins *
AMERICA'S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders *
Oculus
June 21
Gangs of Galicia *
The Grand Seduction
Trigger Warning *
The Victims' Game: Season 2 *
June 22
Kiss the Girls
Rising Impact *
June 23
American Wedding
June 24
Little Angel: Volume 5
June 25
Kaulitz & Kaulitz *
Project X
June 26
Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 4 *
Worst Roommate Ever: Season 2 *
June 27
Drawing Closer *
That '90s Show: Part 2 *
Unicorn Academy: Chapter 2 *
June 28
A Family Affair *
Instant Family
The Mole: Season 2 *
Òlòtūré: The Journey *
Owning Manhattan *
Savage Beauty: Season 2 *
June 30
The Smurfs: Season 2
Leaving Netflix
Elvis (June 1)
He's Just Not That Into You (June 1)
Spider-Man: Far from Home (June 15)
Top Gun: Maverick (June 21)
Pretty Woman (June 22)
Horrible Bosses (June 30)
Legends of the Fall (June 30)
Marie Antoinette (June 30)
My Girl (June 30)
Spider-Man: Homecoming (June 30)
* Netflix original