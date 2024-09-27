It's spooky season — and what could be scarier than streaming content leaving Netflix Canada? It's a harrowing reminder than all things are transitory and impermanent, and that death awaits us all.

Back to the Future will become a thing of the past, as all three films will exit on October 2. Three Beverly Hills Cop movies and four Spy Kids flicks will go the same way throughout the month.

Unfortunately for your Halloween viewing, The Conjuring and Halloween will also exit. On the bright side, you will save precious seconds by not needing to scroll past the Fifty Shades movies anymore.

See what's leaving Netflix Canada below, and see what's arriving on the streamer here. Find out what's coming to the various streaming services in October 2024 here.

Leaving Netflix in October 2024:

The Conjuring (October 1)

Back to the Future (October 2)

Back to the Future Part II (October 2)

Back to the Future Part III (October 2)

Beverly Hills Cop (October 3)

Beverly Hills Cop II (October 3)

Beverly Hills Cop III (October 3)

Halloween II (October 4)

Spy Kids (October 12)

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (October 12)

Spy Kids 3: Game Over (October 12)

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World (October 12)

Life in Pieces: Seasons 1–4 (October 17)

Fifty Shades Darker (October 31)

Fifty Shades Freed (October 31)

Fifty Shades of Grey (October 31)