Everything in life works in cycles: the tide goes in and out, the moon waxes and wanes, and summer eventually turns into winter. So too is the life cycle of Netflix content, as this month's announcement of new streaming titles also comes with the news that some movies will be living the service in August 2024.

This includes Don't Worry Darling — but don't worry, darling, because that movie famously sucks.

Slightly more disappointing is the fact that Scream, The Devil Wears Prada, Bridesmaids and the first three Jurassic Park movies are exiting. Kiddos might also be disappointed to see the last of three Despicable Me films.

See everything leaving Netflix Canada in August 2024 below. Check out what's coming to the various streaming services — including Disney+ and Prime Video — here.

Leaving Netflix

Scream (August 1)

Don't Worry Darling (August 6)

The Devil Wears Prada (August 6)

Despicable Me (August 8)

Despicable Me 2 (August 8)

Despicable Me 3 (August 8)

The Alienist (August 9)

The Alienist: Angel of Darkness (August 9)

Jurassic Park (August 15)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (August 15)

Jurassic Park III (August 15)

Bridesmaids (August 31)