Netflix has never stood in the way of a shitbag comedian's god-given right to a stand-up special, and August is no different, with the service uploading a pair from Joe Rogan and Matt Rife in its latest batch of monthly offerings. If that's any indication of the state of the industry, perhaps it's time we rethink the purpose of comedy as an institution? At least there's some other good stuff heading to streaming in August...
We will get to see The Umbrella Academy to its conclusion this summer; Season 4 is heading to screens in its entirety on August 8. There are also some new Emily in Paris episodes (if you're into that sort of thing) on the way, and a few international editions of Love Is Blind to tide you over in the post-Love Island Season 6-era.
Some classics are also being uploaded for rewatch: 50 First Dates, a pair of Ace Ventura movies, Lost in Translation and Stand by Me arrive August 1, while E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial comes August 2, and Lady Bird is scheduled for August 10. We're also getting full-series runs of Mad Men and Lost, if you're in a bingeing mood.
Thankfully there's plenty more to watch over at Disney+, MUBI, NFB, Paramount+ and more in August. Surely there would be no hard feelings if you feel like cancelling your Netflix after this batch, especially considering the titles that are leaving the service.
Here's everything coming to Netflix Canada in August 2024:
August 1
A Good Girl's Guide to Murder *
Borderless Fog *
From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke: Season 3 *
Love Is Blind: Mexico *
Mon Laferte, te amo *
Unstable: Season 2 *
50 First Dates
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
Beverly Hills Ninja
The Blue Lagoon
Children Ruin Everything: Season 3
Downton Abbey: A New Era
Firestarter
Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color
How to Be Single
Kicking & Screaming
Lost in Translation
Mad Men: Seasons 1–7
Stand by Me
August 2
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli *
Rebel Moon — Part One: Director's Cut *
Rebel Moon — Part Two: Director's Cut *
Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie *
August 3
Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats *
August 5
Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 10 *
August 6
The Influencer *
Rising Impact: Season 2 *
August 7
Lolo and the Kid *
Love Is Blind: UK *
August 8
Kingsman: The Golden Circle
Kingsman: The Secret Service
Shahmaran: Season 2 *
The Umbrella Academy: Season 4 *
August 9
Blue Ribbon Baking Championship *
Inside the Mind of a Dog *
Love, Rosie
Mission: Cross *
Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba *
August 10
Lady Bird
Romance in the House *
August 13
Matt Rife: Lucid - A Crowd Work Special *
August 14
Daughters *
The Woman King
Worst Ex Ever *
August 15
Backyard Wilderness
Emily in Paris: Season 4: Part 1 *
Gladiator
Lost: Seasons 1–6
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible - Fallout
Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation
Mission: Impossible II
The Other Woman
August 16
Happy Gilmore
I can't live without you *
Lucy
Unbroken
The Union *
August 17
Love Next Door *
Pixels
August 19
CoComelon Lane: Season 3 *
Straight Outta Compton
August 20
Langston Kerman: Bad Poetry *
Terror Tuesday: Extreme *
Untold: The Murder of Air McNair *
August 21
The Accident *
Back to 15: Back to 18 *
Nice Girls *
Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE *
Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War *
August 22
Baby Fever: Season 2 *
GG Precinct *
Hit Man
Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos the Movie *
Secret Lives of Orangutans *
August 23
Incoming *
Tòkunbọ̀ *
August 26
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
August 27
Untold: Sign Stealer *
August 28
Untamed Royals *
August 29
Chastity High *
KAOS *
Represent: Season 2 *
TERMINATOR ZERO *
August 30
A-List to Playlist *
Breathless *
The Deliverance *
(Un)lucky Sisters *
