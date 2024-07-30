Netflix has never stood in the way of a shitbag comedian's god-given right to a stand-up special, and August is no different, with the service uploading a pair from Joe Rogan and Matt Rife in its latest batch of monthly offerings. If that's any indication of the state of the industry, perhaps it's time we rethink the purpose of comedy as an institution? At least there's some other good stuff heading to streaming in August...

We will get to see The Umbrella Academy to its conclusion this summer; Season 4 is heading to screens in its entirety on August 8. There are also some new Emily in Paris episodes (if you're into that sort of thing) on the way, and a few international editions of Love Is Blind to tide you over in the post-Love Island Season 6-era.

Some classics are also being uploaded for rewatch: 50 First Dates, a pair of Ace Ventura movies, Lost in Translation and Stand by Me arrive August 1, while E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial comes August 2, and Lady Bird is scheduled for August 10. We're also getting full-series runs of Mad Men and Lost, if you're in a bingeing mood.

Thankfully there's plenty more to watch over at Disney+, MUBI, NFB, Paramount+ and more in August. Surely there would be no hard feelings if you feel like cancelling your Netflix after this batch, especially considering the titles that are leaving the service.

Here's everything coming to Netflix Canada in August 2024:

August 1

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder *

Borderless Fog *

From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke: Season 3 *

Love Is Blind: Mexico *

Mon Laferte, te amo *

Unstable: Season 2 *

50 First Dates

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

Beverly Hills Ninja

The Blue Lagoon

Children Ruin Everything: Season 3

Downton Abbey: A New Era

Firestarter

Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color

How to Be Single

Kicking & Screaming

Lost in Translation

Mad Men: Seasons 1–7

Stand by Me

August 2

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli *

Rebel Moon — Part One: Director's Cut *

Rebel Moon — Part Two: Director's Cut *

Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie *

August 3

Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats *

August 5

Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 10 *

August 6

The Influencer *

Rising Impact: Season 2 *

August 7

Lolo and the Kid *

Love Is Blind: UK *

August 8

Kingsman: The Golden Circle

Kingsman: The Secret Service

Shahmaran: Season 2 *

The Umbrella Academy: Season 4 *

August 9

Blue Ribbon Baking Championship *

Inside the Mind of a Dog *

Love, Rosie

Mission: Cross *

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba *

August 10

Lady Bird

Romance in the House *

August 13

Matt Rife: Lucid - A Crowd Work Special *

August 14

Daughters *

The Woman King

Worst Ex Ever *

August 15

Backyard Wilderness

Emily in Paris: Season 4: Part 1 *

Gladiator

Lost: Seasons 1–6

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible - Fallout

Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation

Mission: Impossible II

The Other Woman

August 16

Happy Gilmore

I can't live without you *

Lucy

Unbroken

The Union *

August 17

Love Next Door *

Pixels

August 19

CoComelon Lane: Season 3 *

Straight Outta Compton

August 20

Langston Kerman: Bad Poetry *

Terror Tuesday: Extreme *

Untold: The Murder of Air McNair *

August 21

The Accident *

Back to 15: Back to 18 *

Nice Girls *

Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE *

Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War *

August 22

Baby Fever: Season 2 *

GG Precinct *

Hit Man

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos the Movie *

Secret Lives of Orangutans *

August 23

Incoming *

Tòkunbọ̀ *

August 26

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

August 27

Untold: Sign Stealer *

August 28

Untamed Royals *

August 29

Chastity High *

KAOS *

Represent: Season 2 *

TERMINATOR ZERO *

August 30

A-List to Playlist *

Breathless *

The Deliverance *

(Un)lucky Sisters *

* Netflix original

