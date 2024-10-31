As we begin the last stretch toward the holiday season, Prime Video Canada is here to satisfy your every streaming need with a wide range of newly available picks to comfort you as the days begin to get shorter and shorter. What better way to fight away the November scaries than with Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure?
Beating the filler-month allegations, November is starting off strong with dozens of new arrivals to choose from on November 1. This month will also be dubbed the 30 days of Amazon-exclusive live events as the platform will host live musical performances from Halsey and J Balvin, as well as an endless assortment of live sports games.
November is also riding a real animation high with classics All Dogs Go to Heaven, as well as throwbacks Shrek 1 and 2, and Amazon original Look Back, all arriving this month. Make sure you also don't forget your seasonal watch of The Polar Express this upcoming holiday season, too.
Check out the full list of new arrivals to Prime Video below. Find out what's coming to Disney+, Netflix, Paramount +, CBC Gem, MUBI and more here.
November 1
Amazon Music Live: Halsey (Live Event)
Maníaco do Parque, S1 (Amazon Original)
Shrek
Shrek 2
Kung Fu Panda 3
The Polar Express
Mr. Mom
Soldiers of Fortune
Akai
Bio-Dome
The Birdcage
Red Dawn
The Flying Scotsman
The Way West
Tomb Raider
The Secret of Nimh
The Hustle
Dirty Work
Still of the Night
Facing the Dragon
Behind Enemy Lines
Taking of Pelham One Two Three
Loch Ness
Navy Seals
The Alamo
Easy Money
America's Hidden Coast Mississippi
De-Lovely
Eye of the Needle
Quigley Down Under
Get Out
Original Sin
The Movie of My Life
The Dogs of War
The Mechanic
Fighting with My Family
The Great Train Robbery
Support Your Local Gunfighter
Hour of the Gun
The Horse Soldiers
The Long Riders
The Train
The Black Stallion
Hoosiers
Yours, Mine and Ours
The Guardians
Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure
Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey
Windtalkers
Balls Out
Apache
The Man in the Moon
The Greatest Story Ever Told
Cadillac Man
Despicable Me 4
Hustlers
NWSL: Portland Thorns FC v Angel City FC (Live Event)
November 4
Prime Monday Night Hockey: Devils vs Oilers (Live Events)
November 5
The Electrical Life of Louis Wain
Blind
November 6
Citadel: Honey Bunny (Amazon Original)
Molly of Denali, S17
November 7
NHL Coast to Coast (Live Event)
Look Back (Amazon Original)
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Vettaiyan
November 8
Amazon Music Live: J Balvin (Live Event)
Cada Minuto Cuenta (Amazon Original)
Cromañon (Amazon Original)
November 9
Transit
ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug (Live Event)
November 11
Prime Monday Night Hockey: Kings vs Flames (Live Event)
How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Silence in Sikeston
Elinor Wonders Why, S11
November 12
In Cold Water: The Shelter Bay Mystery (Amazon Original)
Bootcamp
November 14
NHL Coast to Coast (Live Event)
Cross (Amazon Original)
Yudra
November 18
Prime Monday Night Hockey: Oilers vs Canadiens (Live Event)
November 19
Carl the Collector
This Is Hockey
November 20
Wish List Games (Amazon Original)
When Love Strikes
November 21
NHL Coast to Coast (Live Event)
Cruel Intentions (Amazon Original)
Dinner Club, S3 (Amazon Original)
Love with a Case
November 22
Tigres Et Hyènes (Amazon Original)
El Circo De Los Muchachos (Amazon Original)
November 23
Didi
November 24
Nothing Like the Holidays
November 25
Prime Monday Night Hockey: Flames vs Senators (Live Event)
Saving Grace
November 26
It's in the Game (Amazon Original)
Beyond After
November 27
Carl The Collector, S2
November 28
NHL Coast to Coast (Live Event)
Suspicion (Amazon Original)
Umesh Chronicles
November 29
Hard North (Amazon Original)
A Menina Que Matou Os Pais the Series
Hasta La Madre De La Navidad (Amazon Original)
Twisters