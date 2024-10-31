As we begin the last stretch toward the holiday season, Prime Video Canada is here to satisfy your every streaming need with a wide range of newly available picks to comfort you as the days begin to get shorter and shorter. What better way to fight away the November scaries than with Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure?

Beating the filler-month allegations, November is starting off strong with dozens of new arrivals to choose from on November 1. This month will also be dubbed the 30 days of Amazon-exclusive live events as the platform will host live musical performances from Halsey and J Balvin, as well as an endless assortment of live sports games.

November is also riding a real animation high with classics All Dogs Go to Heaven, as well as throwbacks Shrek 1 and 2, and Amazon original Look Back, all arriving this month. Make sure you also don't forget your seasonal watch of The Polar Express this upcoming holiday season, too.

Check out the full list of new arrivals to Prime Video below. Find out what's coming to Disney+, Netflix, Paramount +, CBC Gem, MUBI and more here.

November 1

Amazon Music Live: Halsey (Live Event)

Maníaco do Parque, S1 (Amazon Original)

Shrek

Shrek 2

Kung Fu Panda 3

The Polar Express

Mr. Mom

Soldiers of Fortune

Akai

Bio-Dome

The Birdcage

Red Dawn

The Flying Scotsman

The Way West

Tomb Raider

The Secret of Nimh

The Hustle

Dirty Work

Still of the Night

Facing the Dragon

Behind Enemy Lines

Taking of Pelham One Two Three

Loch Ness

Navy Seals

The Alamo

Easy Money

America's Hidden Coast Mississippi

De-Lovely

Eye of the Needle

Quigley Down Under

Get Out

Original Sin

The Movie of My Life

The Dogs of War

The Mechanic

Fighting with My Family

The Great Train Robbery

Support Your Local Gunfighter

Hour of the Gun

The Horse Soldiers

The Long Riders

The Train

The Black Stallion

Hoosiers

Yours, Mine and Ours

The Guardians

Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure

Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey

Windtalkers

Balls Out

Apache

The Man in the Moon

The Greatest Story Ever Told

Cadillac Man

Despicable Me 4

Hustlers

NWSL: Portland Thorns FC v Angel City FC (Live Event)

November 4

Prime Monday Night Hockey: Devils vs Oilers (Live Events)

November 5

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain

Blind

November 6

Citadel: Honey Bunny (Amazon Original)

Molly of Denali, S17

November 7

NHL Coast to Coast (Live Event)

Look Back (Amazon Original)

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Vettaiyan

November 8

Amazon Music Live: J Balvin (Live Event)

Cada Minuto Cuenta (Amazon Original)

Cromañon (Amazon Original)

November 9

Transit

ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug (Live Event)

November 11

Prime Monday Night Hockey: Kings vs Flames (Live Event)

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Silence in Sikeston

Elinor Wonders Why, S11

November 12

In Cold Water: The Shelter Bay Mystery (Amazon Original)

Bootcamp

November 14

NHL Coast to Coast (Live Event)

Cross (Amazon Original)

Yudra

November 18

Prime Monday Night Hockey: Oilers vs Canadiens (Live Event)

November 19

Carl the Collector

This Is Hockey

November 20

Wish List Games (Amazon Original)

When Love Strikes

November 21

NHL Coast to Coast (Live Event)

Cruel Intentions (Amazon Original)

Dinner Club, S3 (Amazon Original)

Love with a Case

November 22

Tigres Et Hyènes (Amazon Original)

El Circo De Los Muchachos (Amazon Original)

November 23

Didi

November 24

Nothing Like the Holidays

November 25

Prime Monday Night Hockey: Flames vs Senators (Live Event)

Saving Grace

November 26

It's in the Game (Amazon Original)

Beyond After

November 27

Carl The Collector, S2

November 28

NHL Coast to Coast (Live Event)

Suspicion (Amazon Original)

Umesh Chronicles

November 29

Hard North (Amazon Original)

A Menina Que Matou Os Pais the Series

Hasta La Madre De La Navidad (Amazon Original)

Twisters