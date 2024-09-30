Contrary to what this weather has been giving, it's back to jeans and sweaters for me. No amount sun and 20-plus degree weather can stop me. As September — or summer part two — begins to wrap up, there is no better way to welcome in the new spooky season than with Paramount+'s new October arrivals to binge at home under flannel blankets.

Paramount+ doesn't seem to be sharing the same sense of urgency as me to usher in the fall season, rather opting for a slow-burn approach. October kicks off with the sun-kissed series premiere of new reality series Aussie Shore on October 3. It seems we will be getting a little bit more of summer well into the fall season, as a treat.

October is also chock-full of season premiers, with franchise faves like NCIS and FBI coming back for their 22nd and 7th seasons, respectively. Additionally, modern classics like No Country for Old Men and Black Hawk Down also make their debut on Paramount+ this month; don't forget to let your dad know.

Things begin to get spookier toward the end of the month as horror films Azrael and Scream 6 enter the villa. Speaking of spooky, what better way to wrap up the spookiest month of the year than with a new episode block of Monster High on October 29?

Check out the full list of new arrivals to Paramount+ below. Find out what's coming to Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video, CBC Gem, MUBI and more here.

October 1

The Mexican

The Loud House: The Really Loud House, new episode block

October 3

Aussie Shore

October 4

The Girl in the Pool

October 8

Black Hawk Down

Spell

Brimstone

October 10

The Image of You

Reunion

Spongebob Kreep Away Kamp

October 11

Justified S1–5

Night Shift

October 15

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

No Country for Old Men

The Patrick Star Show, new episode block

October 18

Lazareth

FBI True

October 21

NCIS

NCIS: Origins, Season 1 premiere

October 22

The Absence of Eden

FBI

FBI: International

FBI: Most Wanted

October 23

Ink Master

Catfish

October 24

Star Trek: Lower Decks

Azrael

Ghosts

Elsbeth

October 25

Transformers: Earthspeak

Blue Bloods

Fire Country

Scream 6

October 27

Lioness

October 28

Poppa's House

The Neighbourhood

October 29

The Firm

Rules of Engagement

An Unfinished Life

Monster High, new episode block