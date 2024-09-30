Contrary to what this weather has been giving, it's back to jeans and sweaters for me. No amount sun and 20-plus degree weather can stop me. As September — or summer part two — begins to wrap up, there is no better way to welcome in the new spooky season than with Paramount+'s new October arrivals to binge at home under flannel blankets.
Paramount+ doesn't seem to be sharing the same sense of urgency as me to usher in the fall season, rather opting for a slow-burn approach. October kicks off with the sun-kissed series premiere of new reality series Aussie Shore on October 3. It seems we will be getting a little bit more of summer well into the fall season, as a treat.
October is also chock-full of season premiers, with franchise faves like NCIS and FBI coming back for their 22nd and 7th seasons, respectively. Additionally, modern classics like No Country for Old Men and Black Hawk Down also make their debut on Paramount+ this month; don't forget to let your dad know.
Things begin to get spookier toward the end of the month as horror films Azrael and Scream 6 enter the villa. Speaking of spooky, what better way to wrap up the spookiest month of the year than with a new episode block of Monster High on October 29?
Check out the full list of new arrivals to Paramount+ below. Find out what's coming to Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video, CBC Gem, MUBI and more here.
October 1
The Mexican
The Loud House: The Really Loud House, new episode block
October 3
Aussie Shore
October 4
The Girl in the Pool
October 8
Black Hawk Down
Spell
Brimstone
October 10
The Image of You
Reunion
Spongebob Kreep Away Kamp
October 11
Justified S1–5
Night Shift
October 15
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
No Country for Old Men
The Patrick Star Show, new episode block
October 18
Lazareth
FBI True
October 21
NCIS
NCIS: Origins, Season 1 premiere
October 22
The Absence of Eden
FBI
FBI: International
FBI: Most Wanted
October 23
Ink Master
Catfish
October 24
Star Trek: Lower Decks
Azrael
Ghosts
Elsbeth
October 25
Transformers: Earthspeak
Blue Bloods
Fire Country
Scream 6
October 27
Lioness
October 28
Poppa's House
The Neighbourhood
October 29
The Firm
Rules of Engagement
An Unfinished Life
Monster High, new episode block