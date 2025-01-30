After what felt like a million years, January is finally drawing to a close. What feels like a reward, February — a.k.a the shortest month of the year — is here to apologize for January's unrelenting five-week hold. Paramount+ is here to deliver that apology in a gift-wrapped bow with a new selection of titles to enjoy this month.
In the spirit of Valentine's, the streaming service is adding a healthy selection of romcoms this month, including The Vow, We Live in Time, The Notebook, Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL. Galentines 2025 will go down in history with these titles. Also, what is more romantic than a Jordan Peele double feature of Get Out and Us on Valentine's Day?
After its world premiere at TIFF last year, Indigenous filmmaker Eva Thomas and Ryan Cooper's Aberdeen will make its arrival on Paramount+ on February 21.
February is also a big month for animated franchises, with the Despicable Me and Smurfs movies making their way to the platform toward the end of the month.
In regards to original content, Season 2 of Paramount+ original series 1923, starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, will arrive on February 23
See Paramount+'s full list of arrivals below, and check out all of the other titles coming to Netflix, Prime, Disney+ and MUBI here.
February 2
Watson
February 4
Magic Mike
Magic Mike XXL
February 5
The Challenge: All Stars
The Vow
Friday Night Lights
February 5
Death Without Mercy
The Longest Yard
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter
February 7:
Lace of Bones
Saving Yellowstone
Rob Peace
February 8
We Live in Time
February 11
The Notebook
February 12
Eric Clapton Unplugged... Over 30 Years Later
February 13
Cassino in Ischia
February 14
NCIS: Sydney
The Wranglers
Get Out
US
February 18
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
February 19
Minions
Despicable Me 3
February 21
Aberdeen
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
February 23
1923 *
February 25
The Smurfs
The Smurfs 2
Blaze and the Monster Machines, new episode block
February 27
Monster's Ball
February 28
Inside Man
* Paramount+ original