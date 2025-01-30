Here's Everything Coming to Paramount+ in February 2025

Including 'The Notebook,' 'We Live in Time,' 'Aberdeen,' a Jordan Peele double feature and Season 2 of '1923'

After what felt like a million years, January is finally drawing to a close. What feels like a reward, February — a.k.a the shortest month of the year — is here to apologize for January's unrelenting five-week hold. Paramount+ is here to deliver that apology in a gift-wrapped bow with a new selection of titles to enjoy this month. 

In the spirit of Valentine's, the streaming service is adding a healthy selection of romcoms this month, including The Vow, We Live in Time, The Notebook, Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL. Galentines 2025 will go down in history with these titles. Also, what is more romantic than a Jordan Peele double feature of Get Out and Us on Valentine's Day?

After its world premiere at TIFF last year, Indigenous filmmaker Eva Thomas and Ryan Cooper's Aberdeen will make its arrival on Paramount+ on February 21.

February is also a big month for animated franchises, with the Despicable Me and Smurfs movies making their way to the platform toward the end of the month. 

In regards to original content, Season 2 of Paramount+ original series 1923, starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, will arrive on February 23

See Paramount+'s full list of arrivals below. 

February 2

Watson

February 4

Magic Mike
Magic Mike XXL

February 5

The Challenge: All Stars
The Vow
Friday Night Lights

February 5

Death Without Mercy
The Longest Yard
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter

February 7:

Lace of Bones
Saving Yellowstone
Rob Peace

February 8

We Live in Time

February 11

The Notebook

February 12

Eric Clapton Unplugged... Over 30 Years Later

February 13

Cassino in Ischia

February 14

NCIS: Sydney
The Wranglers
Get Out
US

February 18

Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2

February 19

Minions
Despicable Me 3

February 21

Aberdeen
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

February 23

1923 * 

February 25

The Smurfs
The Smurfs 2
Blaze and the Monster Machines, new episode block

February 27

Monster's Ball

February 28

Inside Man

* Paramount+ original

