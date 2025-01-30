After what felt like a million years, January is finally drawing to a close. What feels like a reward, February — a.k.a the shortest month of the year — is here to apologize for January's unrelenting five-week hold. Paramount+ is here to deliver that apology in a gift-wrapped bow with a new selection of titles to enjoy this month.

In the spirit of Valentine's, the streaming service is adding a healthy selection of romcoms this month, including The Vow, We Live in Time, The Notebook, Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL. Galentines 2025 will go down in history with these titles. Also, what is more romantic than a Jordan Peele double feature of Get Out and Us on Valentine's Day?

After its world premiere at TIFF last year, Indigenous filmmaker Eva Thomas and Ryan Cooper's Aberdeen will make its arrival on Paramount+ on February 21.

February is also a big month for animated franchises, with the Despicable Me and Smurfs movies making their way to the platform toward the end of the month.

In regards to original content, Season 2 of Paramount+ original series 1923, starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, will arrive on February 23

See Paramount+'s full list of arrivals below, and check out all of the other titles coming to Netflix, Prime, Disney+ and MUBI here.

February 2

Watson

February 4

Magic Mike

Magic Mike XXL

February 5

The Challenge: All Stars

The Vow

Friday Night Lights

February 5

Death Without Mercy

The Longest Yard

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter

February 7:

Lace of Bones

Saving Yellowstone

Rob Peace

February 8

We Live in Time

February 11

The Notebook

February 12

Eric Clapton Unplugged... Over 30 Years Later

February 13

Cassino in Ischia

February 14

NCIS: Sydney

The Wranglers

Get Out

US

February 18

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

February 19

Minions

Despicable Me 3

February 21

Aberdeen

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

February 23

1923 *

February 25

The Smurfs

The Smurfs 2

Blaze and the Monster Machines, new episode block

February 27

Monster's Ball

February 28

Inside Man

* Paramount+ original