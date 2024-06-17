Francis Ford Coppola’s 'Megalopolis' Lands North American Distribution

Francis Ford Coppola's independently financed epic Megalopolis has at last secured a North American distributor.

IndieWire reports that the film will be distributed by Lionsgate Studios in the US and Canada, receiving both a wide theatrical and IMAX release. The distributor has set a release date of September 27.

The outlet adds that Lionsgate will also handle the distribution of Megalopolis across all home entertainment platforms.

Written, directed and produced by Coppola, Megalopolis is a Roman epic fable set in an imagined Modern America. Architect Cesar Catilina (Adam Driver) seeks to rebuild the decaying metropolis of New Rome into a utopia, only to be opposed by corrupt mayor Cranklyn Cicero (Giancarlo Esposito). Torn between the two is Julia Cicero, (Nathalie Emmanuel), the mayor's daughter and Cesar's love interest.

Coppola first conceived Megalopolis in 1977, and began actively developing it in 1983. He reportedly spent $120 million of his own money to complete the project.

Ahead of the film's May premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, a damning report from The Guardian quoted anonymous crew members alleging Coppola behaved inappropriately while on set, while also characterizing a dysfunctional filmmaking experience. The director denied the allegations earlier this month.