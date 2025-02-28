Ahead of the 2025 Oscars ceremony on Sunday (March 2), the Razzie Awards have announced the winners for the worst achievements in film for 2025.

Director Francis Ford Coppola took to Instagram to celebrate his win for Worst Director at this year's Razzies for his self-financed film Megalopolis.

The caption reads as follows:

I am thrilled to accept the Razzie award in so many important categories for @megalopolisfilm, and for the distinctive honour of being nominated as the worst director, worst screenplay, and worst picture at a time when so few have the courage to go against the prevailing trends of contemporary moviemaking!

In this wreck of a world today, where ART is given scores as if it were professional wrestling, I chose to NOT follow the gutless rules laid down by an industry so terrified of risk that despite the enormous pool of young talent at its disposal, may not create pictures that will be relevant and alive 50 years from now.

What an honour to stand alongside a great and courageous filmmaker like Jacques Tati who impoverished himself completely to make one of cinema's most beloved failures, PLAYTIME! My sincere thanks to all my brilliant colleagues who joined me to make our work of art, MEGALOPOLIS, and let us remind ourselves us [sic] that box-office is only about money, and like war, stupidity and politics has no true place in our future.

Before the film even arrived in theatres last September, Megalopolis was already surrounded in controversy, with the film's original trailer being pulled for having fabricated critic quotes. Coppola also argued that casting "cancelled" people like Trump supporter Jon Voight and Shia LaBeouf, who has been accused of sexual battery and assault, is "interesting." The director himself was accused of inappropriately kissing extras on the set. It feels like a Razzie nomination and eventual win were the only ways Megalopolis would be acknowledged this awards season.

Among the other winners at the 2025 Razzies are Madame Web for Worst Picture, which also won Worst Actress with Dakota Johnson. Jerry Seinfeld took home Worst Actor for Unfrosted, and Jon Voight won Worst Supporting Actor for Megalopolis.

See Coppola's acceptance post below.