Being on your favourite show is a dream for many TV fans, and Bridgerton, everyone's favourite Netflix horny period drama, is no exception — though fans have been auditioning for a chance to appear in Bridgerton Season 4 in a rather unconventional way.

Casting Director Kelly Valentine Hendry has shared on the Should I Delete That? podcast that her inbox has been flooded with "unsolicited" fan auditions that are "basically" sex tapes. How's that for junk mail?

"It's sex basically," Hendry said, "It's not actually sex but it's quite punchy. It's not nude pictures but not far off."

As a casting director, it's not uncommon for Hendry's inbox to be filled with aspiring actors hoping to make their next big break on Bridgerton. Hendry's inbox is always "90 percent" full with fans trying to audition. The current subject of the fans' desires is the role of Sophie Beckett, who is the love interest of Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) in the novels.

Bridgerton didn't get the reputation of Netflix's horniest period drama for nothing, and is known for its generous amount of sex scenes and nudity. Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington, actually requested to appear naked on the series as a fuck-you to her body-shamers.

"There's one scene where I'm very naked on camera, and that was my idea, my choice," Coughlan shared. "It was amazingly empowering. I felt beautiful in the moment, and I thought: 'When I'm 80, I want to look back on this and remember how fucking hot I looked!'"

Season 3 of Bridgerton is available to stream on Netflix.