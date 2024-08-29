Barbie Ferreira's post-Euphoria projects include leading a new Montreal-set rom-com from I Like Movies director Chandler Levack.

Variety reports that Ferreira will star in Mile End Kicks alongside Devon Bostick (Oppenheimer), Stanley Simons (The Iron Claw) and Juliette Gariépy (Red Rooms), with production presently underway in Montreal.

Set in the summer of 2011, Mile End Kicks stars Ferreira as Grace Pine, a 24-year-old music critic who intends to write a book about Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill following a move to Montreal — a much more creative city than Morissette's (and this author's) hometown of Ottawa, ON.

Pine's plans take an unexpected turn upon arrival, when she becomes romantically involved with two members of the same indie rock band and opts to become their publicist.

Variety notes that the film "aims to capture the essence of Montreal's Mile End music scene," a locale influential to the careers of Canadian exports like Mac DeMarco, Grimes and Arcade Fire.

Levack's I Like Movies was among Exclaim!'s Best Films of 2023, and Mile End Kicks may end up being a tender roast of culture writers, given that the breakthrough Canadian filmmaker's script was "based on her own experiences as a young female music critic."

Mile End Kicks is produced by Matthew Miller (BlackBerry) and Pat Kiely (Three Night Stand), while Levack, Ferreira and Matt Johnson are among the film's executive producers.

"With her debut feature I Like Movies, Chandler proved she has a rare ability to balance humour, pathos and style. She can make the turn from laughs to tears on a dime and with Mile End Kicks she so effortlessly captures the anxiety of young adulthood in the style of timeless classics like Reality Bites and Almost Famous," XYZ Films' Todd Brown shared in a statement. "It's charming and truthful and funny and we are so thrilled to help bring it to the world."

Revisit Exclaim!'s 2023 interview with Chandler Levack. Last year, Ferreira was linked to a Faces of Death remake.