There's a very specific subsect of Gen Z-millennial cuspers who grew up on Phineas and Ferb: the Disney Channel cartoon about the summer hijinks of two stepbrothers. A revival of the series was ordered last year, and now, more details of the upcoming two seasons have been shared.

Set to arrive sometime in 2025 on Disney Channel and Disney+, the reboot will see the return of co-creators and producers Dan Povenmire and Jeff "Swampy" Marsh. Most of the original cast will also come back, such as Ashley Tisdale (Candace), Vincent Martella (Phineas), Alyson Stoner (Isabella), Caroline Rhea (Linda Flynn-Fletcher) and Dee Bradley Baker (Perry the Platypus), among others. Povenmire will also reprise his role as Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz.

The writing team is said to be a mix of returning staff and newer writers who grew up watching the show. One of whom is Olivia Olson, who plays Vanessa Doofenshmirtz.

As per Variety, Disney said the new season "will follow the inventive stepbrothers as they tackle another 104 days of summer. Candace is more determined than ever to finally bust her little brothers while their pet platypus, Perry, continues to lead a double life as the suave Agent P, whose sole mission is to thwart Dr. Doofenshmirtz from taking over the Tri-State area."

To pass the time while waiting for the next two seasons of Phineas and Ferb, we recommend building a rocket, or fighting a mummy, or climbing up the Eiffel Tower.