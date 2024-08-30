When Charli XCX was on the cover of Billboard Magazine earlier this BRAT summer, she revealed that Lorde was the one who suggested they work it out on the remix — and expressed a burning desire to start an acting career. It remains Charli's world that we're just living in: the pop star has now boarded Gregg Araki's upcoming thriller, I Want Your Sex.

As Deadline reports, the artist will star alongside Olivia Wilde and Cooper Hoffman in the "provocative film," which is said to explore "desire, domination and fantasy." It will mark Charli's second live-action film role, on the heels of her appearance in Daniel Goldhaber's forthcoming remake of the cult classic Faces of Death.k

Written by Araki and Karley Sciortino, I Want Your Sex follows fresh-faced Elliot (Hoffman), who lands an exciting job for the renowned artist, icon and provocateur, Erika Tracy (Wilde). "His fantasies come true as Erika taps him to become her sexual muse," the film's synopsis reads. "But Elliot soon finds himself out of his depth as Erika takes him on a journey more profound than he ever could have imagined, into a world of sex, obsession, power, betrayal and murder."

Well, all of that certainly sounds very BRAT (and kind of like The Idol?). Production on the thriller is set to begin this October in Los Angeles, CA, although no information has yet been provided on the character Charli will be portraying.