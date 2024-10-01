Broken Social Scene's impact on Canadian music (and music in general) probably can't be overstated. Despite serving as partial source material for Daisy Jones & the Six, it's a little surprising that they haven't been given the documentary treatment until now — but better late than never!

It's All Gonna Break, a film by Toronto filmmaker Stephen Chung (Mister Tachyon, The Defector), is set to premiere on October 16 at the Woodstock Film Festival, with further festival appearances to be announced in the weeks to come. Speaking of timing, Chung apparently tried to make a movie about his friends — who had coalesced into the band — in 2007, but BSS said no to a rough cut.

"Almost 20 years later, the time is now," a press release reads. "It's All Gonna Break is a journey of how art is made, how it's protected, how it impacts people all over the globe, how relationships change… and how we all have to grow up, eventually."

Remarkably featuring every single member of the amorphous collective, the doc includes new interviews with Kevin Drew, Brendan Canning, Feist, Emily Haines, Amy Millan, Charles Spearin, Andrew Whiteman, Justin Peroff, John Crossingham, Evan Cranley, James Shaw, Jeffrey Remedios and David Newfeld. There's also never-before-seen footage from the recording of Feel Good Lost, You Forgot It in People and Broken Social Scene.

Watch the trailer below, and revisit our ranking of Broken Social Scene's 20 best songs.