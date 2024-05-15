Billy Corgan's Worlds Collide in the Trailer for Wrestling Reality Show 'Adventures in Carnyland'

As previously reported, Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan is giving fans an inside look at his side hustle as president of the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) — the historic company that he purchased in 2017 — with a new CW reality show. Billy Corgan's Adventures in Carnyland is now streaming on the network's website and app in the US only, but a trailer has been made viewable for those of us not using VPNs.

A synopsis for the eight-episode unscripted series reads:

When he isn't churning out albums and touring the world with his legendary band the Smashing Pumpkins, Billy Corgan is also a wrestling promoter who owns the storied National Wrestling Alliance, which he intends to restore to its former glory. As if being a rock star navigating the demanding politics of running both a band (Pumpkinworld) and a group of eccentric wrestlers (Carnyland) isn't tricky enough, Billy is also a father of two AND he's planning a wedding to his longtime partner, Chloe. Can he possibly keep all these balls in the air? Tune in to Billy Corgan's Adventures in Carnyland to find out!

Based on the clip, wherein Corgan speaks at length about how almost no one else in his life gives a shit about professional wrestling, the show will see his two worlds — Smashing Pumpkins and smashing bodies — collide in some way. "I never thought I'd ever perform at a rock concert," one wrestler remarks. Perhaps today is the greatest day he's ever known?

Check out the Adventures in Carnyland trailer below.



After an open application process to replace former guitar player Jeff Schroeder, the Smashing Pumpkins recently announced Kiki Wong as their new guitarist. She'll make her debut with the band on tour with Green Day this summer.