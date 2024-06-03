BC's Kristin Witko Shares "Babylon" Video from Upcoming 'A Course in Miracles' LP

British Columbia pop performance artist Kristin Witko is premiering a video from their new album. A Course in Miracles arrives July 1 via Kingfisher Bluez, and the video for "Babylon" is out now.

The follow-up to 2019's Zone of Exclusion is a concept album about a figure named Sylvia, described in a press release as "a suburbanite 'witch' on the verge of a complete breakdown." This character, who is "a poster child for people who have reached a breaking point living within the world's current 'apocalyptic' conditions (e.g., climate change, techno-fascism, etc.)," is acknowledged as "an avatar for Kristin, whose own life basically fell apart while recording this record and creating the visual-thematic world it occupies."

That character comes to life in the eerily dramatic "Babylon" video, which complements the swooning goth ballad with slo-mo drama and a shrine-like domestic scene full of potted plants, mirrors and twinkle lights.

Watch the video below. Witko will launch A Course in Miracles with a release show at Red Gate Arts Society alongside Devours, Spank Williams and Non La. Tickets are available here.