Alec Baldwin has spoken out after a judge threw out the involuntary manslaughter charges against him on Friday (July 12).

Baldwin shared a photo of himself in the courtroom on Instagram, captioning the picture, "There are too many people who have supported me to thank just now. To all of you, you will never know how much I appreciate your kindness toward my family."

Baldwin was on trial following the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film Rust. The case ran for three days before being thrown out shortly after Baldwin's attorneys claimed that the prosecution had hidden evidence about ammunition.

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer dismissed the case with prejudice, meaning that it cannot be refiled.