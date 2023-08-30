Zack Fox Is Bringing "Songs, Jokes, and Special Guests" Through North America on Tour

Far beyond his days online as @Bootymath, Zack Fox has since established himself as a creative of many talents. As the platform formerly known as Twitter slides further into cultural irrelevancy, the polymath is poised to keep the laughs coming on a North American tour this fall.
Fox's 17-date run — on which he's promising "songs, jokes, and special guests" — takes place this October and November, and he's already revealed one of said guests in DJ-producer Sky Jetta.
Take a look at the dates below, and you'll find the tour kicks off Canada. Fox will first visit Vancouver's Commodore Ballroom on October 11, ahead of making his way to Toronto's Phoenix Concert Theatre for the trek's second-last date on November 19.
Sure, he didn't end up replacing Ed Sheeran on SNL, but chances are you've seen Fox in the cast of Abbott Elementary, or leading a superior celebrity pandemic sing-along — if not on The Eric Andre Show or in Flying Lotus's 2017 film Kuso, which he also co-wrote.
If you're more musical, know that Fox's debut album shut the fuck up talking to me arrived in 2021, following well loved singles like the Kenny Beats-produced "Jesus Is the One (I Got Depression)" and "The Bean Kicked In."
Tickets for all tour dates are currently on sale, with further information via Fox's official website.
Zack Fox 2023 Tour Dates:
10/11 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
10/12 Seattle, WA - Showbox
10/14 Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
10/20 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
10/21 Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether
10/22 San Francisco, CA - Bimbo's 365 Club
10/25 Houston, TX - The Studio at Warehouse Live
10/26 Dallas, TX - The Studio at the Factory
11/07 Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater
11/08 Chicago, IL - Metro
11/09 Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall
11/11 Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
11/15 Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
11/17 Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts
11/18 Washington, DC - Howard Theatre
11/19 Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre
11/22 New York, NY - Webster Hall
